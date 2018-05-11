Meet the poker player who uses her tarot card skills to help guide her games

Cheryl started exploring tarot readings when her daughter fell ill - but soon they led her to another type of card.

It’s all in the cards for tarot reading poker ace, Cheryl Simmons, who uses her psychic powers to determine which games to play in.

After honing her clairvoyant powers at her daughter Bianca’s bedside, when she was fighting leukaemia, Cheryl, 53, from Whitstable, Kent, became a medium to the stars – before switching decks and taking up poker.

Cheryl, who now plays poker up to five times a week, winning as much as £15,000 in one go, said: “Tarots and poker both take a lot of mental energy.”

Cheryl’s daughter Bianca in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I still read the tarots. I consult them before deciding which games to go to.

“Unfortunately, they never tell me exactly how to play, but if I look at the cards, they help to guide me to specific places.”

Cheryl first started reading tarots in 2001 – a critical year for her, Bianca, now 29, began a three year battle with the blood cancer, leukaemia.

Cheryl with Swedish ace Martin Jacobson, the winner of the World Series of Poler Main Event in Las Vegas in 2014 for $10million (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I had always been interested in mediumship and psychics, but I think when something like that happens, it makes you question a lot,” she continued.

“I had a tarot card reading and it really helped me, so I wanted to give back, by learning how to read them myself.”

Sat by then 13-year-old Bianca’s bedside, Cheryl taught herself tarot reading – turning her hobby into a business, after her daughter went into remission in 2004, following a successful bone marrow transplant from her brother, Dane, 27.

Cheryl with Phil Hellmuth, the world’s most celebrated poker player who has won a record 14 World Series of Poker gold bracelets (Collect/PA Real Life)

She explained: “I ran a shop selling mysterious gifts and gave tarot readings in the back. I was very successful and went on to run tarot parties for individuals and companies, including BP.

“I have given readings for well-known faces, too, like Jodie Marsh and Theo Paphitis from TV’s Dragons Den.”

Then, 10 years ago, Cheryl turned her hand to another card skill – poker.

She explained: “I’d always loved card games and something told me to give poker a go.

“There’s a lot of psychology involved in poker and I realised how much I enjoyed it. It takes a long time to become really skilled.

“I always say it takes a few minutes to pick up the basics, but a lifetime to master it.”

Cheryl with Chris Moorman, the world’s most successful online poker player(Collect/PA Real Life)

Still a tarot card reader, Cheryl now plays poker all over the world.

“It’s very, very sociable,” she said. “I’ve met some very interesting people and been to some wonderful places. I spend a long time studying and playing it. I particularly enjoy playing online using a satetitlite feed to take part in tournaments across the world.

“Also, when you are playing poker as a woman, men try to flatter you, but then you can out manoeuvre them.”

She added: “But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you are a man or a woman – it is a battle of wits.”

On June 28, Cheryl will be amongst the players gathering in Las Vegas. USA, for one of the game’s biggest tournaments, the 888poker sponsored World Series of Poker, where she will be entering the Ladies’ Event at the Rio Hotel Complex.

The three-day tournament, which costs $1,000 (£738) to enter and has a top prize, which depends on the number of entries but is usually a six figure sum, for the Ladies’ Event, also nets the winner a coveted WSOP gold bracelet.

Cheryl playing poker (Collect/PA Real Life)+

“It’s amazing money,” admits Cheryl. “But I would also love to win the bracelet – a woman can never have enough jewellery!

“I played in the Ladies’ Event two years ago and, unfortunately, just missed out on winning anything.

“The buzz and atmosphere of the WSOP is a unique experience. It is the equivalent of the World Cup, for poker. I ‘m also looking forward to playing one or two tournaments against some of the best male players in the world. So, watch out, because I’m feeling flush.”

