The business this breast cancer patient devised in chemo is about to hit £1 million turnover

10th May 18 | Real Life

Tracey planned a skincare range from her cancer ward to take her mind off the gruelling treatment.

A breast cancer patient whose business plan was devised during months of gruelling chemotherapy, is now celebrating good health and good fortune – as she approaches a £1 million  turnover.

At her marketing consultant partner Henry Baker’s suggestion, former nail technician Tracey Broadway, 37,  planned a pampering skincare range from her cancer ward, as a distraction during treatment to shrink a tumour in her right breast .

Calling her products HighBorn, after the nobles in TV hit Game of Thrones, which she and Henry, 43, watched when she was ill, Tracey, of Swanage, Dorset, said: “I was desperate for a pick-me-up, something to make me feel normal and remind me what it was like to feel healthy.”

Tracey and Henry approximately 9 months after her all-clear (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “So, sat in the hospital, with the toxic chemo drugs flowing into me, Henry decided I needed something to take my mind off it all.

“He has experience in selling and marketing, while I know the beauty industry from my time working on a make-up counter, as a nail technician and running my own beauty salons. So, we started dreaming about having a business together, to help every woman look and feel fantastic, no matter what they’re facing.”

Tracey was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in April 2015, after finding a lump in her right breast.

Tracey mid-way through chemotherapy (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’m a small B-cup, so, at first, I  didn’t think much of the pea-sized ball I found when I was in the bath,” she recalled. “But, as a few weeks went by, something was nagging at me to see the doctor and get it checked out.

“After a biopsy at Poole Hospital in Dorset, I was given the earth-shattering news it was cancer. I just fell to the floor in total disbelief.

“I thought I was going to die and never see our gorgeous children, Matilda, now seven, and Henry, eight, grow up, but something deep inside me told me I was not ready to give up – I would fight.”

Tracey and Henry just before her diagnosis (Collect/PA Real Life)

But Tracey’s arduous treatment plan – involving three months of chemotherapy, followed by a month of radiotherapy – took its toll on her physical and mental health.

“It was such a shock. At that point, I didn’t know anyone who had lost their hair to cancer, who had to sit having chemo for 12 hours a day and feel horrendous afterwards,” she recalled.

“The cancer takes so much away from what makes you feel like a woman. My skin was dry, I was pale, and I felt like death… it was a terrible time.”

Tracey a few months after her all-clear (Collect/PA Real Life)

A month into her chemotherapy, Tracey and self-employed Henry, her partner of 16 years, started working together to bring her vision for a natural skincare range, designed to make women feel their best, to life.

Tracey, who had a had her lymph nodes and a small area of tissue on her right breast removed in October 2015, said: “I desperately needed a diversion and with Henry sat on his laptop, as I had my treatment, my dream started to take shape.”

Now, just two years since its launch, HighBorn, is on track to achieve a  £1 million turnover in the next two months.

Tracey and Henry 18 months after her all-clear (Collect/PA Real Life)

Tracey said: “My mission now is to help other women –  I really feel like I have no other choice.

“Going through what I did was so horrendous, but I am so thankful every single day that I am still here.”

Her UK-made natural-based skincare range, which now includes eye gels, cleansers, moisturisers and lip butters, starting at £17.77, started with a face serum which Tracey sampled herself from hospital.

Henry with Matilda and Henry approximately 9 months after Tracey’s all-clear (Collect/PA Real Life)

“My skin felt dry and so tired, so we started with a serum. I sampled lots of different types and chose one which was UK-made with a beautiful coconut smell,” she said.

“We came up with the name and developed our brand idea to the point that, when I was given the all-clear in October 2015 after my surgery, our business was starting to take-off.

“We started trading on Amazon,  which gave us a major boost, as we were selling our products worldwide. Without that platform, as a small business, we wouldn’t have grown as fast as we did.”

Tracey and Henry (Collect/PA Real Life)

Investing just £300 in May 2015 in 200 serums,  the business born on a hospital ward is now taking the internet by storm – with Tracey celebrating her good fortune by donating a portion of its profits to the charity Against Breast Cancer.

Tracey added: “My mission is to help women to feel, happy, healthy and full of energy, no matter what’s happening in their lives.”

© Press Association 2018

