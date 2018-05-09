Dad who broke almost every bone in his body after being run over twice now set for triathlon glory

Mark Colwell said he's lucky to be alive after breaking 21 bones, puncturing both lungs and facing never walking again.

Run over twice and breaking almost every bone in his body in a cycling accident, a dad-of-two is now entering his first full triathlon.

Hit by a car from behind as he cycled from his home in Wedges Mills, Staffordshire, to his job as a senior engineer 20 miles away, Mark Colwell, 44, was then struck by a second vehicle which ran over his head.

Saved only by his helmet and rucksack full of work clothes, Mark, who broke 21 bones, punctured both lungs, and faced never walking again, said: “I could have died after my accident. I was lucky that I was wearing a helmet and was protected by my rucksack.”

Mark in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “I spent months in hospital and it took a long time to heal, but from the beginning, I was determined to push myself and took my first steps within three weeks.

“Now, by doing a triathlon, I’m showing that you can do anything if you try hard enough.”

Mark, who will be competing at Bloodwise Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire in less than a month, will be swimming for 750m in open water, followed by cycling for 19.8km and covering 5.4km on foot, in order to complete the triathlon.

Mark and his wife Sarah Louise (Collect/PA Real Life)

A star hurdler growing up, he was ranked around 14th in the country over 400m hurdles – continuing to enjoy sport after marrying his wife, full-time mum, Sarah Louise, 35 and having two children, Harrison, nine and Sienna, five.

After Sienna was born, he took up cycling, increasing his fitness and using his bike to commute the 20 miles to work almost every day.

But back in March 2014, during his cycle to work, Mark’s life was changed in a second.

Mark and his daughter Sienna (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I had devised a route that meant I avoided the big accident blackspots,” he said. “Then, on this particular day, I was going up a hill on a rural road, which was very clear and open.

“I can remember everything about the ride, but I have a blank at the exact moment when the accident happened – although forensics from the scene have helped me to piece everything together.

“Basically, a car hit me and dislodged me as it was going past and kept driving. As I fell off my bicycle, a second car drove straight through me. My head smashed between the bumper and the wheel and my ribs against the grill. My backpack and my helmet saved my life, as the rear wheel of the car went over my head. There was a tyre mark down one side of the helmet and a split down the rest. If I hadn’t been wearing it, that would have been my head.”

Luckily, an off-duty paramedic on a motorbike was the first person on the scene and helped to provide the rapid treatment needed, to help save Mark’s life.

Transferred by ambulance to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, Mark’s lungs had completely collapsed and his family was told he was seriously ill.

He said: “My lungs had collapsed because my broken ribs had punctured them. Doctors said I probably shouldn’t have survived the injury. But, at the time, the only thing I was really worried about was them giving me an injection, because I have a really severe phobia of needles.”

Mark and his daughter Sienna, wife Sarah Louise and son Harrison (Collect/PA Real Life)

Taken to intensive care, medics tried to drain fluid from Mark’s lungs and provided oxygen to help him breathe.

Despite his injuries, after just a few weeks of bed-rest, he was determined to get better.

He explained: “The doctors asked me if I could stand and I stood and took a few steps. They asked me to try and take five paces, so I’d walk down the hospital corridor. I was determined to get better.”

Mark cycling (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “They discussed operating on my collarbone and shoulder, but they couldn’t perform any surgery while my lungs were so deflated, as it would be life threatening.

“I couldn’t have done anything without the support of my wife Sarah Louise. She took care of me every day and supported me through everything and continues to do so. I will always be completely indebted to her.”

After almost a month in hospital, Mark was allowed to go home – attached to a portable chest drain, to stop his lungs filling with fluid.

Mark running (Collect/PA Real Life)

Entitled to private health care through his work, he then decided to have a consultation, to see if he could have the surgery on his broken bones.

But, during the appointment, he collapsed and was admitted to hospital again for three weeks, where they later placed stainless steel plates in his collarbone, shoulder and knee.

Keen to get fit again, despite the trauma, he said: “Once I could move again, I started to get back into fitness, with running and indoor cycling. I then started to look at closed road cycling events -but they were either mass participation, or on a really dangerous routes.”

He added: “Then it occurred to me that there were loads of closed road triathlons where, by the time you get to the cycling, the field is split and you don’t have such big groups. It seemed like a safer option for me, as falling off my bike could cause so much damage to my bones.”

Although not a strong swimmer, Mark started training in all three disciplines and, earlier this year, completed in a mini-triathlon and was placed second.

He laughed: “I’m now training for the Bloodwise Blenheim Triathlon in a month’s time. I don’t think I’ll be placed anywhere high – I just want to show that I can do it. I don’t think I ever acknowledged how serious my accident was.”

Mark and his daughter Sienna and Son Harrison(Collect/PA Real Life)

“Even though I could have been killed, I was always determined to push myself and I’ve shown that, with time and work, you can bounce back,” Mark added.

* No criminal charges have been brought in relation to Mark’s accident.

