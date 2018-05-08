Meet the daredevil great-granddad who plans to bungee jump from 500ft into water - while on fire

Ray is approaching 80 but already holds world records for his crazy stunts.

A daredevil 76-year-old great granddad is hellbent on proving you are never too old, by bungee jumping from 500 ft into water – while on fire.

Septuagenarian Ray Woodcock, a former taxi driver from Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, has already completed a ‘halo jump,’ skydiving from 30,000 ft, but has vowed to keep taking on bigger and better challenges.

Adrenaline junkie Ray, who climbed Mount Kilimanjaro aged 62 and holds a world record for bungee jumping into water, said: “I love a challenge and just because I’m older, it doesn’t mean I should be held back.”

He added: “I never thought I would be a world record holder in my 70s, but every challenge makes me just want to go a step further.”

Ray’s first extreme challenge came back in 2005, when, after being inspired by a friend at his cab firm, who worked for a children’s charity, he offered to climb Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain.

“I’d always kept fit,” he said, “I was a scuba diver for 30 years and had been a police special, so had plenty to keep me active. I just thought, ‘Why not!’”

Climbing to the 5,885m summit in just five days, Ray, who has a son Marc, 38, and daughter, Donna, 45, was immediately determined to find something even more extreme to stretch him.

After that, he sledged for 250km, between Norway and Sweden, explored the Borneo Jungle with a local tribe and trekked through Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, for 14 days – raising thousands of pounds for charities including TaxiCharity4Kids.

But for his 70th birthday, granddad-of-six and great granddad of one Ray, equalled a World Record by skydiving from 30,000 ft – the highest jump available to civilians – instead of the usual 12,000 ft.

Jumping at West Tennessee Skydiving Centre in the USA, Ray reached speeds of up to 180 mph, as he fell through the air, safely landing on the ground below.

Given even more of a taste for adventure, Ray started looking into bungee jumping instead and has now broken two Guinness World Records for the highest bungee jump into water- most recently at Chepstow in Essex in 2015.

Now Ray wants to take his challenge even further by bungee jumping from 500ft, while on fire, into a pit of water below.

He said: “I’m always looking for something more extreme and I read about this online and just thought – yep, that’s the one.

“I’ve done the highest bungee jump into water in the world, but adding the fire makes it even more exciting.

“I love these challenges and the rush they bring. I am actually a bit scared of heights, so get a bit nervous when I am up there, but it’s worth it.”

Ray needs to raise between £20,000 and £25,000 in sponsorship to complete the jump, at the National Diving centre at Chepstow, Wales, but is keen to book it as soon as he has secured the funds.

He said: “I really want to do it as soon as possible, but getting funding for a 76-year-old isn’t always easy. I think companies assume my insurance will be sky high, but I know I’ll manage it.”

And despite approaching 80, Ray refuses to slow down.

He added: “Once I get to a point where I’m too old to do the challenges myself, I want to work as an inspirational speaker, to go out and inspire other older people to do things like this. I want to show that you’re never too old to do anything if you put your mind to it.”

Ray is speaking out as new data from MoneySuperMarket today reveals that 34 per cent of over 60s spend more money on adventurous activities, such as bungee jumping and sky diving, than the generation before them.

Although older than most extreme sports enthusiasts, Ray’s sense of adventure came as no surprise to his family.

His son Marc said: “We weren’t shock when dad first mentioned Kilimanjaro as he’s always been fit but the challenges have got more and more extreme over time. He knows what he’s doing so we don’t worry but he’ll never get me doing anything like that!”

He said: “As our results show, over 80s differ quite dramatically to those in their 60s and 70s, when it comes to the thrills they seek. However, the one thing they do have in common is that they’re feeling younger than ever and are open to new and exciting ways to spend their money.”

