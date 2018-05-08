Meet the adorable baby girl who is nicknamed a 'superhero' because of her giant mask-like birthmark

Little Natalie Jackson's mum Lacey tells her daughter she can change the world.

PA Real Life - Lacey Jackson - superhero birthmark baby

Dubbed a “little superhero” by her parents, because of the black stain covering a third of her face, like a Batman and Robin-style mask, this four-month-old baby’s birthmark will “grow as she grows.”

But tiny Natalie Jackson’s mum, autopsy technician,  Lacey, 35,  and dad, Andrew, 34, who works for a software firm and is originally from Hull,  East Yorkshire, say they will not have the blotch, covering a third of her face, removed.

“We know she will come up against some difficulties, but her mark means she is going to be strong no matter what life throws at her,” said Lacey, who regularly tells Natalie she can change the world.

birthmark baby
Lacey with Natalie (Collect/PA Real Life)

Admitting they were “filled with panic,” when they first saw their baby at Sanford USD Medical Center, near their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA, on January 9,their love for her soon conquered their fear.

Lacey continued: “Hearing her first cry was so special. Then the nurse lifted our girl up, after my c-section, and I saw the big black mark on the left-hand side of her face.

“She was so beautiful, but it looked like a bruise and I was worried in case it was something I had done to her during my pregnancy.”

birthmark baby
Natalie in her ‘it’s ok to stare’ onesie (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Medics said it was just a birthmark, though, and she was breathing and healthy.”

Lacey also confessed that, when she held her 7lb 1oz newborn for the first time, she feared what other people would think of the black mask-like blotch.

“As I cuddled our gorgeous baby girl, feeling enamoured by her, I worried that people might just see her for her birthmark, and not the beautiful person I knew she would grow to be,” Lacey explained.

birthmark baby
Lacey with Andrew (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “In that moment, I decided we would love her so much and give her all the confidence in the world, to make sure she could see  how beautiful she is – and how she can achieve anything she wants.”

And when Natalie’s brothers, Elliot, seven, and Devin, four, met their baby sister for the first time, her superhero nickname was born.

“One of the boys asked, ‘What’s that on her face, Mummy? What’s the black mark?’ I told him it was her superhero mask,” Lacey recalled. “I told them that, because of it, she could achieve anything.”

birthmark baby
Natalie, Devin, Andrew and Elliot in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

“People tell us how amazing her birthmark is and how gorgeous she is and we couldn’t agree more.

“We’ll always tell her it’s a part of who she is and who she is supposed to be. People will always know how special she is with her birthmark and how amazing she is inside and out.”

When Natalie was a week old, her parents took her to see an ophthalmologist – specialists in diagnosing eye disease – to make sure the birthmark was not causing any damage to her vision. She also saw a dermatologist, or skin specialist, and had an MRI scan.

birthmark baby
Natalie and her brother Devin (Collect/PA Real Life)

“The dermatologist told us it was a birthmark, but it would grow as she did, meaning it would always cover a large proportion of her face,” Lacey continued. Despite being told her birthmark means she will be at a slightly increased risk of developing melanoma, a type of skin cancer,  because abnormal cells could grow, it was still a massive relief.”

Despite some shocked looks from strangers in the street, Lacey wants Natalie’s birthmark to stay and for her to be proud of it.

She added: “It’s good to be different and as long as she embraces it, she will be stronger because of it.”

