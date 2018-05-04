Irish nurse paralysed after flying home for a surprise party walks again using robotic suit

Anne Marie Leonard woke up in pain and started losing the feeling in her body from the chest down.

A former operating theatre nurse, left paralysed by a spinal stroke after travelling over 9,000 miles to her mum’s 70th birthday party, has revealed how a futuristic robotic suit is helping her to walk again.

Anne Marie Leonard, 43, who emigrated to Perth in Australia, in 2010 – a year after her civil engineer husband, Mark, 43 – had flown home to Ballybay in Monaghan, Ireland, with her son, Tom, three, to surprise her mum.

Speaking of her terrifying ordeal in August 2015 when, after an idyllic few days at home, she woke in the night, first with back pain and then unable to move her legs, Anne Marie said: “The pain was really bad, but I didn’t think it was anything untoward.

She added: “Then, when I woke up again and my right leg gave way so I knew it was really serious.”

Rushed to A&E at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin, Anne Marie continued to lose feeling in her body from below her chest.

After a series of tests and an MRI scan, doctors told her she had suffered a spinal stroke, where one of the arteries in her spine had been blocked.

Anne Marie and Mark before her spinal stroke (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “As I had been on a long haul flight, they were thinking it was deep vein thrombosis, but after all the tests, there was no evidence of anything like that.

“They couldn’t pin point anything and, because the artery is so tiny, there is nothing you can do to explore it. It was one of those unexplained events.”

Still in Australia, Mark swiftly organised a flight to Ireland, so he could support her and look after their son, as she was told the true extent of the damage to her spine would not be known until it came out of shock three months later, when there was a chance it could recover.

Anne Marie in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Admitted to Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital, to be monitored and begin her recovery, sadly, after three months, it became clear the damage was permanent, as Anne Marie did not regain any feeling.

She said: “I have a very slight sensation on my left leg, but it’s not even enough to feel hot and cold.

“I had to come to terms with the idea of being in a wheelchair and we knew that we wouldn’t be able to go back to Australia, where we had started a new life, after the financial crash.”

Anne Marie, Tom and Mark (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Mark had to go back and pack up our entire lives, so we could move home to Ireland.”

After three months, Anne Marie was transferred to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire, near Dublin, where she began a programme of physio and therapy.

Following three months as an inpatient, she was well enough to be discharged – moving to an accessible rented property in Carrickmacross, with her family.

Anne Marie with husband Mark and son Tom (Collect/PA Real Life)

Then, determined to find a way to help his wife, Mark discovered the ReWalk – a wearable robotic exoskeleton, providing powered hip and knee motion, enabling people with spinal cord injuries to stand upright, walk, turn and go up and down stairs.

Anne Marie said: “Being able to take my first steps in this suit was such an incredible experience and it has absolutely changed my life.

“When we saw it, we knew I had to try it. The idea of being able to go outside and play with Tom sounded amazing. It would give me so much more independence around the house as well.”

Anne Marie Leonard (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, while she was given the chance to try one in 2017 – which she said was “fantastic” – Mark and Anne Marie still had to raise over £60,000 (70,000 euros) to buy one.

Fortunately, moved by her story, people in her local community joined forces to help, holding quiz nights, bake sales, sponsored walks and a grand finale – a fundraising night at a local hotel – which involved Anne Marie wearing the suit and walking with Mark on the dance floor.

“We even held a competition to name my ReWalk, which the first device in use in the Republic of Ireland” laughed Anne Marie. “We ended up calling it Percy, short for Perseverance.”

Anne Marie and Mark (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “It is such a fantastic thing and I am getting more and more used to it.

“At the minute, my husband is the only one trained to walk with me in it, as you need someone with you when you first start using it, but we are hoping more members of my family and friends will get trained up so I can use it as much as possible.”

For now, Anne Marie can only use the suit for 40 minute stints, as her core muscles are still quite weak, but this should improve with time.

Anne Marie sitting in the ReWalk (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “It’s incredible the difference it makes – just being able to climb stairs and take steps. Things like kitchen surfaces are not right height for my wheelchair, so this makes such a difference.

“It also helps keep my body healthy and strong, which is great, as there might be a point in the future where they have a new treatment for spinal cord injuries and I want to be in the best shape possible.

“It is a life changing device and I can’t thank those who helped me fundraise enough.”

