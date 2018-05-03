Mum-of-one horrified to discover her E cup breast implants had been slowly poisoning her

Stashia is now speaking out about breast implant illness - the same condition S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt recently revealed she had been battling.

After suffering from heart palpitations and an ageing appearance, a full-time mum was alarmed to discover that her £3,600 saline breast implants had been slowly poisoning her.

Stashia Raymer, 39, experienced breast implant illness (BII) – an extreme foreign body reaction, recently highlighted by the personal testimony of S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt – after having her cup size surgically boosted from a C to an E in her twenties.

Delighted at first with her new look, Stashia, of New Jersey, USA, recalled how she started having bizarre side effects, including heart palpitations, extreme fatigue, unexplained weight gain and rapidly ageing skin, saying: “Things got really bad after I had my little girl, Jordana, who is three now.”

Stashia had the saline implants when she was 22 (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “My face seemed to age overnight – I had these enormous bags, and my skin was cracked and dry.

“Everyone kept saying it was because I was a new mum. But I knew it was more than that.”

With medics baffled, Stashia, whose husband, Paul Raymer, 47, is an electrician, took to the internet for advice – finding scores of support groups for BII sufferers.

Stashia and Paul before she became ill (Collect/PA Real Life)

Although the condition is hotly debated in the medical community, thankfully, Stashia’s doctor believed her, agreeing that her implants were to blame.

“I had them removed in 2017 and couldn’t believe how different I felt immediately,” she said.

“The world looked so colourful and vibrant again. I hadn’t realised just how bad my brain fog was, as it’d been such a slow build-up over so long. As soon as I saw Paul, he said, ‘You look so different – you’re radiant. I can see the whites of your eyes again.’”

Stashia when she was unwell (Collect/PA Real Life)

At 5ft 10in tall, Stashia felt self-conscious about her C cup breasts, feeling they were too small for her height.

By working in a bar, she saved the £3,627 ($5,000) needed for saline implants, taking her to an American DDD (a British E cup).

“I was so excited with my new body. I was telling absolutely everyone about the implants,” said Stashia, who recovered remarkably quickly from surgery, without experiencing swelling or bruising.

Stashia ill with her little girl Jordana (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “A few people told me I didn’t need them, that I was better natural. But I did it for me, not other people.

“I loved the big boob look, so I figured that if I was going to go for it, I may as well go big.”

But, around seven years after surgery, Stashia suddenly began having crippling headaches and feeling fatigued for no clear reason.

Next, just after marrying Paul following her 30th birthday, the previously slender mum-of-one piled on almost five stone in just a year.

“I felt so inflamed and puffy all the time. People must’ve thought, ‘She’s married now, so she’s put on comfort weight.’ But I was really watching my diet and exercising as much as I could,” said Stashia.

“I went to the doctor and was advised to watch my diet – but I couldn’t see anything that would have caused this. They referred me to an endocrinologist for thyroid tests, but they all came back negative. Nobody knew what was happening to me.”

Stashia before she became ill (Collect/PA Real Life)

Around the time she started gaining weight, Stashia began experiencing crippling stomach aches.

Shockingly, her appendix had burst, but she did not realise for 10 days – after which, she sought immediate medical attention.

After that, her baffling symptoms continued.

Stashia the night after her explant surgery (Collect/PA Real Life)

“In around 2014, I started to get awful muscle aches for no reason,” she said. “I’d have restless legs all the time, and my skin aged virtually overnight.

“Once I had Jordana, things got even worse. I was so fatigued. I was sleeping for 10 hours a night, then taking two 90 minute naps whenever she slept. It made it very difficult for me to look after my baby properly. I felt terrible.”

Next, Stashia began experiencing worrying heart palpitations. She continued: “Doctors said it was either stress or too much caffeine. But I couldn’t shake the feeling that it was something more.”

Stashia and Jordana after her recovery (Collect/PA Real Life)

By 2016, Stashia was at the end of her tether, and began researching her symptoms online There, she came across a number of stories of other women who had experienced BII.

The more she read, the more she became convinced that she, too, had been struck down by the condition.

“I did my homework and read up as much as I could, then went back to the doctor. Thankfully, he believed me and agreed it was my implants that had been doing this,” she said.

Stashia now, after her recovery (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Deep down I’d known that all along. My body had been fighting this foreign object for years. My doctor also said that my burst appendix would probably have made things worse. My body went into overdrive.”

Finally, after years of suffering, Stashia had her implants removed in January 2017, paying $4000 (£2,909) for the procedure.

Feeling like a new woman, she is now hoping to help others in the same predicament, saying: “It’s been an incredibly long road, but finally, I feel free.”

