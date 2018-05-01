Forager was inspired by granddad who spent eight months eating wild plants after escaping the Nazis

Alysia sells everything from wild garlic to giant mushrooms to Michelin-starred restaurants thanks to the skills her granddad taught her when she was growing up.

A master of reinvention has told how her latest incarnation as a full-time forager – supplying Michelin-starred chefs – was inspired by her granddad, who survived for eight months in the woods, after escaping the Nazis.

Drawing on happy childhood memories of nature walks with her grandfather, Dan Szperka, 93, who taught her which wild fruit and vegetables she could eat, Alysia Vasey launched her business, Yorkshire Foragers – collecting a range of 100 different types of wild produce, to sell.

Deeply successful, Alysia, 46, of Doncaster, South Yorkshire – a former aircraft engineer, who then studied law and was named ‘lawyer of the future’ in a national competition – now supplies top restaurants, saying: “I’m not the most typical forager.”

She continued: “I wear sequins and I like to look nice, so, sometimes, the chefs look at me and don’t believe me.

“But, when I realised that I could develop the skills my grandfather had passed down, to create a business and help top chefs, it was really special.”

Alysia was told her grandfather’s incredible story by her mum Barbara, 66, as he seldom speaks about it.

Alysia and her brother foraging as kids (Collect/PA Real Life)

She learned how, aged just 14, he was living in Posen, in German-occupied Poland with his family, working on the railways, where he and his brother would see Nazi soldiers transporting prisoners to Konzentrationslager Posen, one of the first death camps.

They tried to help the prisoners by giving them water, or causing delays on the line for them to escape.

But, when the Nazis twigged, they rounded up the railway workers, including Alysia’s granddad, Dan, and his family.

Alysia’s grandad (Collect/PA Real Life)

Luckily, Dan and his brother escaped when a fight broke out, taking cover in nearby woods, where they lived for eight months, foraging to stay alive, before meeting up with a Polish army platoon and fighting with them against the Germans.

After the war, Dan moved to England, working in a carpet mill in Calderdale, Yorkshire, where he met Winnie, marrying her in 1949.

Still living in the same house in Calderdale together, they have four children, six grandchildren, including Alysia and three great grandchildren.

Alysia with a huge foraged mushroom (Collect/PA Real Life)

Alysia continued: “Growing up, foraging was just part of our life and we never saw it as anything else. My family told me about my granddad’s background and it was incredible, but I just saw that as part of our family history.”

With a fascinating life story herself, at 19, Alysia joined the Navy, working as an aircraft engineer on helicopters, before returning to dry land, following five years at sea, to study law and politics – being named a finalist in coveted national competition to find the ‘Lawyer of the Future.’

Despite her forecast success, she never pursued a legal career, saying: “I enjoyed studying, but I just felt like I didn’t fit into that world. I did some work in law firms throughout my degree, but it just didn’t feel right.”

Alysia Vasey (Collect/PA Real Life)

Instead, Alysia travelled the world as a destination researcher for P&O cruises.

She laughed. “I had the naval background and wasn’t going to get sea sick.

“I was sent to Norway, which was great at first, but they kept sending me back. Eventually, I felt like I knew everything there was to know about Norway and I just couldn’t face that anymore.”

Alysia with her nan, uncle and brother (Collect/PA Real Life)

So, in 2006, Alysia made another dramatic career change when, wanting to remain in Yorkshire, where she met her husband Chris, 55, who now works with her, she became a full-time forager.

“I was obsessed with truffles and had this idea to make my chocolate Labrador into a truffle hound,” she laughed.

“I went out and planted some rogue truffle trees and while I was doing that, I spotted some giant puffball mushrooms, so I put the information on this nerdy mushroom spotters website that I had joined.”

Alysia foraging (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I was contacted by someone called ‘Mushroom Martin’, who sold this sort of thing to top London restaurants. He was so impressed by the kind of stuff I could get my hands on, that I realised there was actually a market for it. ”

Seeing a business opportunity, Alysia snatched it with both hands.

She added: “I knew we had other bits and bobs growing near us, so I did some research and discovered there were about 100 things – ranging from mushrooms to roots, herbs and plants – that we could pick from the area around us.”

At last we can see the wood sorrel emerging from underneath the wood anemones. Love it when it’s this fresh and vibrant green pic.twitter.com/HqTBNTTcaj — Alysia Vasey (@YorksForagers) April 29, 2018

She added: “I had a foraging background, but to do it professionally, I needed a whole new level of knowledge, so spent months reading through all the books I could find, to learn what I could pick and where things would grow.”

A storming success, Alysia now works with Michelin-starred chefs, like Nigel Haworth, Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Andrew Pern and Tommy Banks and the list of top restaurants she supplies is continually expanding, as foraged plants become increasingly sought after.

Last month, she started suppling pink pine cones to Danish chef Rene Redzepi. He is co-owner of two-Michelin star restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark, which was voted best in the world in 2012, 2011, 2012 and 2014.

Alysia’s mum, Barbara (Collect/PA Real Life)

Working from March until December with her husband Chris and some help from other family members, under the guise of Yorkshire Foragers – which she launched in 2010 – they collect a small amount of what they find.

She explained: “You have to know not to take too much, because if you take it all, it won’t grow back.

“I try to take about 10 percent of what grows, to ensure there’s always enough for me the next year.”

Sticking with the Pine theme this week. These beautiful sitka tips are now on the foraging list. pic.twitter.com/qIoSFtC5ND — Alysia Vasey (@YorksForagers) April 27, 2018

She continued: “It’s about nurturing the environment, as these are wild crops. Foragers have been accused of ruining the environment in the past, but I know how important it is”

Since last year Alysia has also been producing a sustainable gin, made from foraged herbs and botanicals, found in the Yorkshire countryside.

Named ‘Defiance’ in tribute to her granddad’s story and how he taught her to use the land around her, she now produces three types of gin – original premium, wild rose and navy strength.

Alicia foraging aged nine (Collect/PA Real Life)

Alysia added: “It also feels like a really appropriate tribute to my granddad, after what he went through.

“He’s very elderly and frail now, but he knows about the business and he and the rest of my family are proud that I’ve managed to take something that was such a big part of our childhoods and make a success out of it.”

