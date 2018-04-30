Dad releases poignant diary of doodles charting life as a widower after wife died of sepsis

Gary rushed home from a business trip in Canada after his 41-year-old wife Joy ended up in hospital with suspected flu - but she died while he was in the air.

A grieving widower has sketched an enchanting “doodle diary” of poignant illustrations, charting the daily challenges he and his two children have faced, in the six months since his “beautiful” wife died suddenly of sepsis.

In October last year, animator and director, Gary Andrews, 57, of Horley, Surrey, kissed his wife Joy, 41, goodbye, when she dropped him at the airport, as he left for a business trip to Canada.

Tragically, while he was away, Joy “felt fluey,” but her condition developed into deadly sepsis – where the body responds to infection by attacking itself – and, despite him dashing home on an earlier flight, she died while he was airborne.

Since losing his “soul mate,” he has turned to his sketchbook for comfort, recording snippets of his new life as a widower, caring for their children, Lily, 10 and Ben, seven, saying: “Doing my doodles is like my form of therapy.

“It helps me come to terms with what has happened and the fact Joy has gone.

“I draw the realities of what it’s like to suddenly become a single dad and it helps me to talk about what’s happened with my children.”

Joy, Ben and Lily in France, April 2017 (Collect/PA Real Life)

Losing his wife so young and without warning was devastating for Gary, who had been with Joy for 19 “glorious” years.

He continued: “I had heard of sepsis before, but I don’t think I knew exactly what it was.

“It’s just remarkable that it can take a fit, healthy, young person and kill them within days.”

The doodle on the day Joy died (Collect/PA Real Life).

He added: “Since Joy’s death, I have become so much more aware of the signs and symptoms and I know that it manifests itself just like flu.”

Straight after Joy’s death, no one knew what had caused it. It was not until a post mortem was conducted a few days later that they were told she had died from sepsis.

Sharing a deep and lasting love, Gary and Joy first met when she was just 15 at their local Archway Theatre where, keen thespians, they both volunteered.

The last picture Gary took of Joy, just before he went away on a business trip (Collect/PA Real Life)

Great buddies, despite their 15 year age gap, she went away to the University of York to study Film, TV and acting, resuming her amateur dramatics when she returned to Surrey, after completing her degree.

Encountering Gary again, by now a woman, their relationship changed and, by 1998, no longer content to be just friends, they admitted they were in love.

Their romance blossomed and in 2004 they tied-the-knot, having Lily in 2007, followed by Ben in 2010.

Watching Strictly (Collect/PA Real Life)

They also found success, running a video production company together, while Gary also worked as a TV animator and director.

“I worked with Joy every day and we had such a wonderful life together. I was so incredibly lucky to have her as my wife and that we had our two lovely kids together,” he said.

But their perfect life was shattered when, in October last year, Gary flew to Vancouver – kissing Joy goodbye at the airport, expecting to see her a week later.

Gary’s first parents’ evening without Joy (Collect/PA Real Life)

During a call home a few days later, Joy told him she was feeling under the weather.

“She said she thought she had a touch of the flu and was feeling pretty miserable,” he said.

“I joked that she always seemed to come down with something when I went away. I just told her to rest and reassured her that I would be home in a day or two.”

Gary’s thoughts on gaining weight (Collect/PA Real Life)

Checking in again the following day, Joy said she was feeling no better, but with days of meetings ahead of him in Canada, she reassured Gary not to worry.

When, the next day, Gary received a message from Joy’s sister, saying she was very dehydrated and they were taking her to A&E at East Surrey Hospital, his fears mounted.

He explained: “She asked if I could get an earlier flight home, as Joy really wasn’t well, so I managed to get a seat on a flight home that night.”

Joy in Florence (Collect/PA Real Life)

He continued: “Before I took off, I checked in and her sister said she wasn’t great, but was being treated.”

Tragically, Gary’s plane was still in the air, at 3.15am on October 27 2017, when Joy died in hospital.

Landing at Heathrow Airport, he was walking in the direction of the bus stop, to travel back to Horley, when he was, unexpectedly, met by his mother-in-law and Joy’s eldest brother in the arrivals area.

Joy in a play (Collect/PA Real Life)

He recalled: “I didn’t know why they were there. They took me out to the car, sat me down and had to tell me that Joy had died.

“I knew she was ill, but thought it was just the flu. It didn’t make sense – she was young, relatively fit and a week earlier, when I left, she was perfectly healthy.

“Joy was so beautiful and kind and I was so lucky to have had her in my life for so long.

“She was the most wonderful mother and so full of talent. She was a fantastic actress and throughout our years together, she continued to perform at the theatre where we met. I was always telling her how special she was. I just couldn’t believe she had gone.”

A doodle in the build up to Mother’s Day (Collect/PA Real Life)

Reeling in utter disbelief, Gary then made the journey home to tell their two children that their beloved mother had died.

“It was a conversation I had never imagined having, but from the start I knew I wanted to be open and honest with them,” he said.

“I wanted them to ask me questions, even if the answers were difficult to say. I never wanted to lie to them or use euphemisms.”

Gary has drawn a doodle every day since Joy died (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “They were heartbroken, but it’s amazing how quickly kids bounce back.

“Sometimes they’ll be crying that Mummy has gone and then laughing about something silly straight afterwards. They’ve got me though the last six months.”

On Gary’s first night without Joy, after the children had gone to sleep, desperate for some normality, he did what he had done every day since his 54th birthday, two and a half years earlier – picking up his pencils and sketchbook.

The first Christmas without Joy (Collect/PA Real Life)

He said: “I’d started my doodle a day on my 55th birthday, just showing little snippets of our life together. The only day I missed in that time was the day I was in the air on the flight home – the day Joy died.

“I knew I had to carry on and it was almost like a coping mechanism. I picked up my pen and pencil and drew a simple heart, broken in two, before going to sleep.

“Since then, I’ve used my doodles to show how we are adjusting to our new life – my life as a single dad, learning to do things like organising their social calendar, or making costumes for World Book Day.”

Gary, Joy and their best man Bernie on their wedding day in 2004 (barryholder.co.uk/PA Real Life)

He continued: “There are days when I’m sad, or the kids or sad, and I’m honest about it. I draw that, because I want people to know how we are doing – it’s not a cry for help or anything like that.

“The kids ask me about my doodle diary every day and it means we can talk about things, too. And there are many moments of laughter in there, as well as tears, as I want to show that life can go on when someone dies.”

Revealing everything from crying watching Strictly – something the kids usually did with Joy – to his thoughts on losing weight after his calorific ‘grief diet,’ special occasions like their first Christmas and Mother’s Day without her, and watching his kids on stage, all feature in his charming sketches.

Joy Andrews (Collect/PA Real Life)

Gary continued: “We miss Joy every day. There are times where I expect that she’ll just come through the door.

“The children have been incredible – I know they are sad but they are also really resilient and they have helped me so much. We’re a real little team, facing this together.

“I know I can’t bring her back, but now I just want to raise awareness of sepsis and the symptoms, to stop this happening to another family.”

Gary says his doodles help him deal with his grief (Collect/PA Real Life)

He added: “I’m working with the UK Sepsis Trust and hope to publish all my illustrations to mark the first anniversary of Joy’s death. It’s really important to me to think that someone could read her story, remember the symptoms and get treatment early – before it’s too late.”

Symptoms of sepsis include fever, chills and shivering, a fast heartbeat and fast breathing. When sepsis becomes more severe, symptoms include; feeling dizzy or faint, confusion, nausea and vomiting, slurred speech, severe muscle pain, breathlessness, cold, clammy and pale or mottled skin loss of consciousness

For more information about the sepsis trust, visit https://sepsistrust.org/





