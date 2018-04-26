Mum 'eaten alive' by flesh eating bug after moving house

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Clare thought nothing of catching her finger, but soon she was on the brink of death, battling the serious bacterial infection.

A mum who was being “eaten alive” by a flesh eating bug, has revealed how the virulent bacteria left her right hand and arm looking like she had been savaged by a shark.

Clare Scott, 37, a stay-at-home mum, was left teetering on the brink of death, as desperate doctors used skin from her right thigh – one of nine operations she has endured – to cover the gaping wound and save her ravaged limb.

Clare, of Brisbane, Australia, believes her problems started when she caught her finger moving house, in May 2017, said: “At one point, I looked like the victim of a shark attack. I truly count myself as being lucky to be alive.”

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Clare’s hand when it was ravaged by the ‘flesh eating bug’ (PA Real Life/Dr Kieran Rowe)

When Clare and her IT engineer husband, Alister, 36, moved into their new home on May 20 last year, she was so busy unpacking that she did not remember catching her ring finger on her right hand.

She said: “I noticed a small pain, but I had been doing a lot of moving and washing-up, so I thought I must have caught it on something, but it was nothing serious.

“I had children to organise and a house to unpack, so I was just keen on getting on with it.”

Clare with her sons in April this year (Collect/PA Real Life)

But, by the evening of May 20, Clare – who has three children, Winston, four, Orson, six, and Finley, eight – said the bottom of her finger was swollen and red and she started vomiting, prompting Alister to call a doctor.

Clare continued: “When the doctor arrived at around 5pm she said it looked like it was infected and that I needed to go to A&E at our local hospital.”

Taking a taxi to nearby Greenslopes Private Hospital, leaving Alister at home with the children, waiting for their grocery order to be delivered, she was seen by a doctor and given intravenous antibiotics.

“My whole hand had swollen up and the pain and feeling of pressure was spreading up my arm,” Clare recalled.

“But still I didn’t think it was serious. I insisted Alister and the kids wait for the shop at home, before coming to collect me later.”

Instead, doctors decided to keep her in overnight, saying she would be released by morning.

Clare’s hand after the skin graft, at home healing (Collect/PA Real Life)

Overwhelmed by pain, though, Clare woke up screaming.

She said: “My hand and arm looked like a balloon had been blown up. They were getting bigger and bigger.

“I felt like it my limb would explode any moment.”

Alarmed hospital staff called a surgeon out of theatre, who warned Clare that she would need surgery straight away, to alleviate the pressure.

Clare in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Making an incision from Clare’s hand up to her elbow, surgeons aimed to reduce the swelling and test the skin, to find out what was causing the infection.

Baffled when the limb remained swollen and the pain intensified, Clare was transferred to intensive care, and two days after surgery went under the knife twice more, enabling the doctor to open the wound and perform further tests.

After her third operation on May 26, medics delivered the devastating news to Clare and her family that they believed she had necrotising fasciitis – a rare but serious bacterial infection, referred to as a “flesh eating bug.”

Clare and Alister (Collect/PA Real Life)

The following day she had an emergency debriding procedure, to cut out the dead tissue.

“I was told there was a 50 per cent chance of me coming out of the operation alive,” said Clare.

“Even then, there was a real chance I could lose my fingers, hand or even my whole arm. That’s when I really freaked out and broke down. I was a mum, I had a loving husband, and I couldn’t imagine my family not having me around, or not being able to carry out all the normal activities we enjoyed – like going to the park, or hugging my kids. ”

Clare’s hand after the skin graft (Collect/PA Real Life)

Skilled surgeons managed to save her arm, but Clare realised she had a long road ahead of her.

She continued: “I just wanted things to go back to how they were.

“I had huge black stitches in my hand and I was told I would need more procedures to wash it out and keep it clean, before having a skin graft to cover the area where the dead skin had been removed from.”

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE: Clare’s hand as it was ravaged by the infection (PA Real Life/Dr Kieran Rowe)

She continued: “Being in intensive care meant I didn’t get to see my children very much, because it was such a morbid environment we decided it wouldn’t be good for them to be in there.”

Then, on June 5, just over two weeks after she first started feeling ill, Clare had her most major operation to date.

In an 11-hour procedure, medics used skin from her inner right thigh to cover the flesh that had been removed from her hand and arm – leaving her fingers webbed, so the graft would take.

Clare with her sons in hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Right-handed Clare said: “It was strange seeing the freckles I was used to have on my leg, right there on my hand. Leg skin is so different, so much thicker, so it made my hand enormous.

“I had to learn to use my left hand , as I had done my right – even learning to write again.

“As a right-handed person, anything I write now, using my left hand, looks really childlike.”

Clare’s thank you note she wrote with her left hand from hospital (Collect/PA Real Life)

Kept in hospital for another two weeks, Clare had intensive physiotherapy, to try and stimulate movement.

She also had further surgery to separate her fingers, on August 28.

Discharged on June 16, she then had liposuction in February this year, to reduce the size of her hand.

Clare with son Winston (Collect/PA Real Life)

Although she knows she will never regain the feeling in her right hand, Clare is determined to get as much movement back as possible.

“I want to be able to pick my children up properly, hug them, and be able to play with them without being in pain,” she explained.

“I am so happy I kept my hand, but I have still lost an awful lot, although I’m hoping I’ll regain full movement.”

Claire, Alister and children before she was hit by the ‘flesh eating bug’ (Collect/PA Real Life)

Claire added: “But I’m so grateful to the doctors and to my family.

“I really couldn’t have got through all this without Alister’s support, he’s been incredible.”

