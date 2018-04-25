Doctors thought this man was suffering with depression - until he woke unable to see or stand

Super-fit marathon runner Liam Egalton had only been with his girlfriend Kayleigh Biggs mere weeks when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

A super-fit marathon runner has spoken frankly about the shocking day when his ‘depression’ left him blind and unable to stand – leading to the discovery of lesions growing on his brain.

Only weeks into a new relationship with receptionist Kayleigh Biggs, 31, chartered surveyor Liam Egalton, 34, of Brentwood, Essex, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) – an incurable neurological condition affecting the brain and spinal cord.

Rather than turning her back on him, Liam – who is crowdfunding to raise £40,000 for pioneering stem cell treatment in Panama – said Kayleigh has been his rock, adding: “It’s all been quite uphill since then, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We just want to be able to do the things normal couples do – go out to gigs, go for walks, go for a drink together.”

Liam and Kayleigh said the stem cell treatment they are fundraising for would be life changing

Speaking during MS Awareness Week 2018, which lasts from 23 to 29 April, Liam explained how he first saw his doctor in 2013 after experiencing anxiety and fatigue.

Initially, it was suggested he may be dealing with a mental health issue.

But, over the course of a year, his symptoms worsened until, eventually, in February 2014, he woke up one day virtually blind and unable to get out of bed.

Liam and Kayleigh had only been together a few weeks when he was diagnosed

An ambulance was called and, after being raced to Basildon University Hospital in Essex, medics noted the lesions on Liam’s brain and diagnosed him with MS.

Previously fit and healthy, he had first started feeling unwell in around 2012.

He said: “I was finding stress really hard to deal with. Any sort of work issues would completely wipe me out. I’d be getting drunk a lot quicker than usual, too. I’d be wasted after two pints, which is unusual for me.”

Liam is hoping to raise £40,000 for treatment

When he also found his mood being affected, Liam visited the doctor, who initially suggested he may be depressed.

But, soon after, he started struggling with his balance and, in April 2013, he found completing the London Marathon – a feat he had previously tackled with ease – almost impossible.

“My legs just kept giving way, and my calves were in agony,” he said. “I felt absolutely terrible, my balance was all off. It took me about seven and a half hours in the end.”

Liam is hoping to fundraise for some pioneering treatment in Panama

After that, Liam went back and forth to the doctor’s – but nobody seemed to know what was causing his symptoms.

Then, just before Valentine’s Day 2014 – around six weeks after he and Kayleigh, who he had been friends with for years after they met in line for a TV show audition, became an item – he woke completely unable to see.

Describing the terrifying incident, he said: “I couldn’t even see the screen of my iPhone to check the time. I tried to stand, but my legs gave way and I completely collapsed. An ambulance was called, for about a week while I stayed in hospital, I still couldn’t see. It was petrifying.”

Following a lumbar puncture – a procedure where a thin needle is inserted between the bones in the lower spine – Liam was officially diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

According to the NHS, symptoms of the condition – which include fatigue, vision problems, muscle spasms, speech difficulties and abnormal sensations, like numbness or tingling – can be unpredictable, coming and going over time in some patients, and steadily worsening in others.

In Liam’s case, sadly, things have escalated since his diagnosis.



He has not fully regained his vision, with his left eye continuing to be affected, and he had to teach himself to walk all over again.

Struggling with fatigue, he currently needs a wheelchair for longer distances.

Attempting to treat the condition holistically, he has overhauled his diet, cutting out dairy, bread and alcohol, and also takes daily medication – a mixture of steroids and a drug available on the NHS.



“My stamina has gone down massively, I have to be really careful not to push myself,” he said. “But I still try to work out once a week. I have to keep moving while I can.

“I’m increasingly housebound – I can’t even drive any more because of my vision. But my relationship with Kayleigh has gone from strength to strength.”

Now, after hearing about it through a friend, Liam is attempting to use crowdfunding site JustGiving to raise the £40,000 needed for a pioneering treatment.



Currently only available in the Latin American country, Panama, it involves using a type of stem cell collected from umbilical cords, which contain properties believed to help regenerate the immune system.

In a bid to reach his target, Liam and his loved ones are also organising a string of events, including a quiz night, a family day and a ball – with any left over funds to be donated to similar causes.

He said: “It’s been amazing to have so many people pitch in and help. I’m eternally grateful.”

"To get the stem cell treatment would be absolutely life-changing for me. The fight is hard but I will not be defeated. I've had too many broken down dreams to give up on this," continued Liam. "I want this to work, to help inspire other young people who feel helpless from this insidious disease. "I genuinely do not believe that MS is the end, and I'd love to help other youngsters realise that too. For me, that's a real goal." Liam said his relationship with Kayleigh has gone from strength to strength Meanwhile, Kayleigh remains stoically at her partner's side. She said: "We'd love to be able to live a normal life and do the things others take for granted. "But I know if we can get through this, we can get through anything." To donate to Liam's find, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/liamegalton

