Saggy skin mum claims NHS doctors said they aren't there to make her 'beach body ready'

Steph was left with painful rolls after losing seven stone - and now says she desperately needs surgery to remove them.

A mum who hates her body, after losing seven stone left her with a “revolting” apron of excess skin, was told it would not be removed on the NHS as it is there to save lives, not to make her “beach body ready for summer.”

Steph O’Shea’s request for help – after she lost 6 stone 10lb in 16 months – was refused, despite new NHS figures revealing that obesity-related hospital admissions in England have more than doubled in four years.

Now Steph, 26, of Burntwood, Staffs. – who is trying to raise £12,000 for surgery abroad – is speaking out after hearing Loose Women presenter, Lisa Riley, talk about her own 1.5st skin flaps, saying: “My body looks like a deflated balloon.”

Steph’s excess skin on her stomach (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “I was told by a doctor that there is nothing the NHS can do to help me, as they are there to save lives, not get me ‘beach body ready for summer.’

“But I feel and look worse now than I did when I weighed 20 stone 9lb and squeezed into a size 24.

“I saw Lisa Riley talk about her excess skin, after losing 12 stone in 18 months, and, finally, I didn’t feel alone.”

Steph now (Collect/PA Real Life)

A full-time mum-of-two, Steph, whose partner Aaron, 30, is a technician, now weighs 13st 13lbs, after achieving her astonishing weight loss using diet and exercise.

Speaking as NHS statistics showed almost 617,000 hospital appointments in England in 2016-2017 were obesity-related – up from 292,000 in 2012-2013 – she continued: “I honestly wonder why I’ve lost all this weight when I’ve been left looking like this.

“I lost it all on my own. Now I need the NHS to help me with that final push. People tell me how amazing I look, but the excess skin is holding me back. I’m a young woman with kids, my partner works full time and we pay our taxes, so why shouldn’t I get the help when I need it?”

Steph’s excess skin on her stomach (Collect/PA Real Life)

Brutally honest about her battle with obesity, Steph, who volunteers at an after school club, admits that she was even fat in primary school and had a 52in waist when she was 16.

She said: “I was always a fat kid. Even at the age of five I was obese.

“Then, after developing septic arthritis – an inflammation of a joint caused by a bacterial infection – when I was eight-years-old, my mobility went downhill.”

Steph’s 21st birthday when she was at her biggest (Collect/PA Real Life)

Steph added: “By the time I started secondary school, aged 12, my weight had ballooned to 15 stone and, when I was 16, I was roughly 18 stone and my mum had to get my P.E kit specially made, as I had a 52in waist.”

It was after the caesarean deliveries of her two children, who she does not wish to name, in October 2011 and October 2015, that Steph became her heaviest, weighing 20 stone 9lb.

Skipping breakfast and lunch, she would drink endless coffees, each with two sugars, before snacking on family-sized bags of crisps in the evening and having double-portioned ready-meals of pizzas for dinner.

Steph’s excess skin in November (Collect/PA Real Life)

But it was the embarrassing New Year’s Eve photo of her, looking massively overweight, that shamed her into taking action.

She said: “I looked at the photo and thought, ‘Who is that?’ I knew I was big, I always had been, but I don’t think I realised how large I was until I saw that.”

Visiting her GP, Steph was told to simply eat healthily and exercise, so she embarked on a new regime, without any outside help.

Steph aged 11 weighing around 16 stone (Collect/PA Real Life)

Clearing her fridge of junk food, she joined her local gym and worked out late at night, when it was quiet and her children were in bed.

After a healthy breakfast of fruit and yoghurt, she would have salad for lunch and small-portioned meals, made with lean mince for dinner – shedding almost half a stone each month.

To her dismay, however, the more weight she lost, the more excess skin gathered around her arms, inner thighs, stomach and breasts.

Steph now (Collect/PA Real Life)

She said: “Even though I’ve lost my weight sensibly, with exercise and a good diet, every bit of me has been affected.

“My arms, my inner thighs, my stomach and my boobs are just formed of saggy skin. I’ve got loads hanging over my bra and I can’t wear t-shirts or shorts, as I feel so awful. I feel and look deflated, like a balloon that has gone down.”

Hoping that, after losing nearly seven stone, she would be able to wear svelte size 12 clothes, Steph is still having to fold her skin into a size 16.

“I want to be able to fit into clothes properly and not buy a size bigger,” she said.

“If wear my proper size, my skin folds spill out and become sore.”

At her wits’ end, Steph saw a doctor earlier this year, but claims she was told there was nothing the NHS could do to help remove her excess skin and that the service was not there to make her “beach body ready for summer.”

Steph’s excess skin on her stomach (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “I’ve asked for advice, just to be told there is nothing the NHS can do.

“I totally get it that the NHS lacks funds, but I’ve lost all this weight on my own, so far, and now I need some help.

“I’m exhausted. I’m trying to turn my life around and I feel and look worse now than I did when I was fat.”

Steph in summer 2012 when she weighed 21 stone (Collect/PA Real Life)

Desperate, Steph started a fundraising page, to help pay for £12,000 surgery in Poland.

She said: “I am revolted by my saggy skin. It has affected my relationship with my partner and my confidence has hit rock bottom.

“My dream would be to feel confident enough to take the children swimming, but I just can’t imagine getting into a bathing costume, never mind in public, with all the excess skin I have now.”

Steph now (Collect/PA Real Life)

A spokesperson for South East Staffordshire and Selsdon Clinical Commissioning Group said: “There is no blanket ban on treatments, however some are restricted and others available only in exceptional circumstances.

“The policy for removal of excess abdominal skin following weight loss has been written by clinicians, with the knowledge that a “tummy tuck” is not always requested solely for cosmetic reasons. The CCG can’t comment on individual patients, but will base decisions on the likely impact on a patient’s health.”

To donate to Steph’s surgery visit https://www.gofundme.com/body-reconstruction-after-weighloss

