Hilarious selfie shows bride spending her wedding night in A&E after her groom tripped while dancing

A bride has revealed how she and her groom spent their first night of married life in A&E in complete wedding regalia – after he tumbled on the dance floor.

Instead of enjoying a night of passion in the swanky hotel honeymoon suite they had booked, Nicola and James Campbell, of Greenock, Scotland, turned heads in the casualty department of Inverclyde Royal Hospital.

When care assistant Nicola, 25, saw James, 30, trip, as he danced to electro music during the reception at Gamble Halls, Gourock, Inverclyde, at first she laughed, saying: “He’d had a few. He’s quite reserved, so I knew he was merry to be up and dancing.”

Nicola now looks back and laughs at the mishap, saying at least it made for a memorable day (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “When he tripped, I thought it was funny at first. But then I saw he was close to tears and realised he’d actually really hurt himself.

“He’d landed on his left ankle awkwardly and was limping around, so I knew we had to go to casualty in case it was broken.”

Driven to hospital by an usher, after around five hours in A&E, thankfully, medics told Nicola and factory worker James his ankle was just badly sprained.

James and his new bride Nicola (PA Real Life/Tracy McQuillan Photography)

But it was not the first shock the couple, who had been friends for years before becoming an item, had been given on their big day.

The ceremony went smoothly, as did everything from the first dance to the cake cutting.

Then Nicola narrowly missed disaster when she went outside for some fresh air.

James and Nicola before the reception mishap (PA Real Life/Tracy McQuillan Photography)

“I was chatting to some guests when one dropped a lighter. I didn’t even see, but it burst into flames right near the hem of my dress,” she recalled.

“Thankfully, my photographer, Tracy, saw it happen and kicked it out of the way. Otherwise, I’d have gone up in flames within seconds.

“I thought that’d be the only drama of my day – but there was definitely more to come.”

James and Nicola are currently expecting their first baby (PA Real Life/Collect)

Ironically, Nicola had never intended to wear a flamboyant wedding gown to tie the knot.

She continued: “The whole big white wedding stuff just wasn’t for me. I didn’t see why it was needed.”

Then, James took her by surprise when he proposed on Christmas Day 2015.

She recalled: “We were opening presents together on our first year living in the flat we shared, when James told me to close my eyes.

“When I opened them again, he was on one knee, holding out a ring.

“I thought he was joking at first, but once I realised he wasn’t, of course I said yes.”

Nicola said showing up to A&E in her wedding attire attracted lots of stares (PA Real Life/Collect)

As thoughts turned to wedding plans, loved ones asked Nicola what sort of day she dreamed of.

“I just wanted something cheap and cheerful – a do at the local pub with all my friends,” she said.

“But I told my nan, Ruby, who I’m very close to, and she said, ‘Nicola, you’re not having your wedding in a pub.’ She made me realise that you only do this once, and it’s the biggest day of your life, so I may as well make a fuss.”

Nicola on her hen do (PA Real Life/Collect)

After finding her dream gown – a sleek lacy number with a crystal-encrusted waist – Nicola booked her big day for 10 June 2017 at St Andrew’s Church in Greenock.

Although the couple – who are currently expecting their first baby, a little boy – had woken up to rain, the sun came out just in time for the service.

“It was literally as I was saying my vows. It was a lovely moment,” she said.

James and Nicola at their gender reveal party (PA Real Life/Collect)

Officially husband and wife, Nicola, James and their guests all headed to Gamble Halls for an evening of celebration.

There, after Nicola’s close encounter with the lighter, she headed back inside and was delighted to see James dancing and having fun.

Then, in a split second, his Cheshire cat grin became a grimace, after he fell over, landing painfully on his ankle.

Realising it was an emergency, propping up her groom, who could barely walk, Nicola led the way to the local casualty department.

“I asked one of the ushers, who doesn’t drink, to drive us and a bridesmaid came, too,” she said.

“We looked such a sight walking in with all our wedding gear on. People were constantly coming up to us – doctors, nurses, other patients.”

James and Nicola, pictured here at their wedding (PA Real Life/Tracy McQuillan Photography)

She added: I think we were the night’s entertainment.”

Around 4am the next morning, James and Nicola were finally discharged, heading home instead of to the honeymoon suite they had booked – although, understanding hotel staff let the couple rearrange their stay.

For around a week, James struggled to put any weight on his ankle, meaning walking was difficult and painful.

James and Nicola (PA Real Life/Collect)

Fortunately, by the time the pair jetted off to Benidorm, Spain, for their honeymoon in July, he was more mobile.

Reflecting on her memorable nuptials, Nicola said: “Poor James blames himself and worried he’d ruined the day – but these things happen. It’s not like he did it on purpose.

“I actually think it’s really funny. And at least we – and our guests – will never forget the day. But, with our first anniversary coming soon, I am hoping it will be less eventful.”

