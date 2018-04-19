Discover the poignant reason behind this teenager's glittery selfie

Olivia Polm Houlsen posted the defiant selfie to Instagram as a way of 'embracing her imperfection'.

Mercilessly teased over the large brown birthmark spanning her neck and chin, a pretty student hit back at her tormentors – by coating it in glitter and posting a defiant selfie to Instagram.

When plucky Olivia Holm Poulsen’s picture attracted nearly 7,000 likes, the stylish 18-year-old decided to “embrace her imperfection,” posting another shot of her birthmark, on the right side of her face – this time painting it with scarlet lipstick.

Speaking of her incredible reception on Instagram, Olivia, of West Jutland, Denmark, said: “I never expected such a huge reaction.”

She continued: “I’d had a really bad day, where lots of people had stared and pointed at me. I thought, ‘I’ll give them something to stare at’ so I went home and covered my birthmark in glitter.

“Not everybody was positive, some didn’t understand my point. But I got lots of lovely messages from other people with birthmarks, saying I’d inspired them.

“Makeup should be used to embrace imperfections, not hide them.”

Growing up, Olivia’s appearance made her the butt of cruel taunts at school – leaving her struggling with self confidence.

She continued: “A lot of kids hadn’t seen a birthmark before and didn’t understand what it was. I wouldn’t say I was bullied, but it definitely made me uncomfortable.”

Still, she refused to cover it up and now, by painting it with blue and pink glitter and other quirky makeup, she has found a way to celebrate her individuality.

“I want my pictures to help other people to embrace and celebrate their imperfections,” she added.

When she was younger, however, Olivia hated her birthmark and was desperate to have it removed using laser treatment.

She recalled: “I researched the treatment and even went to see a doctor. Now, I’m so thankful I never went ahead with it.”

Luckily, when she turned 13 and joined social media, Olivia saw others embrace their own imperfections and began to realise that her birthmark was part of her – something to be celebrated, not hidden.

Growing increasingly comfortable with who she was and how she looked as the years passed, friends and family supported her decision not to camouflage her mark, and she said that people who know her “barely notice it.”

But strangers can still be incredibly tactless and, it was after a particularly bad day, when she had been constantly stared at in November 2017, that she posted her glittery selfie to Instagram.

Having also uploaded the lipstick version in December 2017 and another sparkly creation earlier this month, she now hopes to keep the project going, by posting different pictures using various types of makeup – also encouraging others to do the same.

“The lipstick picture was a way to keep the message going. I haven’t thought of my next idea yet, but I love being creative and tend to get my ideas in a bit of a flash,” she said.

“I really want to encourage people – especially young girls – to embrace every part of them.”

Olivia also hopes that, by sharing her story, she will help young people to stop feeling under pressure to create an image of “social media perfection.”

She continued: “I’m guilty of it myself – feeling that pressure to look and be a certain way – but nobody is perfect. Perfection doesn’t exist, and the idea that it does needs to be destroyed.

“Of course, I still have days when I’m sick of being stared at and just want to be left alone. But, despite all that, I’d never, ever hide my birthmark away.”

She added: “It’s part of me, and a part that makes me different from everyone else. It took me a while, but I’ve now realised that standing out from the crowd is actually very cool.”

