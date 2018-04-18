Cancer-stricken bride who organised wedding in 23 days reveals how she had her HORSE as her best man

A small budget meant Natalie could only have her parents at her wedding - but there was a surprise in the garden.

A bride who organised her wedding in just 23 days after being diagnosed with leukaemia has revealed how she was upstaged on her big day – by her horse.

Told she was seriously ill and needed a stem cell transplant, biomedical scientist Natalie White, 30, was determined to finally marry her carpenter fiance, Jack White, 29, eight years on from her engagement.

Restricted by time and budget, Natalie, of Wolverhampton, West Midlands, opted for a small ceremony, saying: “We only invited both sets of parents, but there was a very special surprise in store for me.”

She continued: “Jack, my friends and family had arranged for Gibson, my beloved horse – all decked out in special bridal-wear – to be my best man!”

Natalie had first started feeling poorly at the start of 2016, but thought she was simply run down because of her hectic routine.

She said: “I was always tired, but I was working full-time, studying for a course part-time and had Gibson on loan to me three days a week, so it was hardly surprising.”

She added: “I was developing lots of infections, though, which I put down to getting little bits of hay from the horses in my fingers.”

When, in June 2016, she became very breathless, however, she took a day off work.

“I had a whole day where I just couldn’t breathe,” Natalie recalled. “I’d had very mild asthma since I was a child and kept using my inhaler, but it wasn’t making it any better. I called in sick to work and my mum was really surprised because I hated taking time off. ”

Concerned about her daughter, Natalie’s mum, Denise Ward, 58, dropped in to see her that afternoon.

She continued: “It was about 4pm and, getting worse and worse, I asked Mum to take me to A&E at New Cross Hospital.

“Doctors there did some routine blood tests, sending me home the next day, as I was feeling a bit better.”

A few days later, though, when Natalie received her blood tests results, as a specialist in haematology – the study and treatment of blood -they gave her cause for concern.

She explained: “I got my results back and I looked at them and knew that my haemoglobin levels – the protein in red blood cells – were quite low.

“I saw my doctor and he said it was just within the normal range but, because of my job, I knew it was low for me.”

“Driving away from the surgery, my gut instinct told me something wasn’t right, so I turned right back around and told the receptionist that I wanted to speak to the doctor again. He agreed to do a B12 and folate test and they were a bit low, too,” she said.

While not massively concerned, Natalie’s doctor ordered some follow up blood tests later, which showed that her haemoglobin levels were continuing to fall.

She said: “I was referred to Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital for an appointment, but my levels were getting lower and lower.”

She added: “When my appointment day arrived, on October 3, the doctors said they were so low they wanted to do a bone marrow biopsy, after which they told me I had acute myeloid leukaemia.

“I’d known when a bone marrow biopsy was first suggested that I had more than a B12 deficiency, but I thought maybe I had an autoimmune disease. I knew leukaemia was on the list of possibilities, but I hadn’t considered that it would actually be that.”

Natalie’s doctor told her straight away that she would need a stem cell transplant, as she had a high-risk form of leukaemia.

She said: “Later that day, my amazing sister Rebecca Richards, 31, was being tested to see if she was a match and incredibly, she was. I can’t thank her enough. ”

As the shock of her diagnosis hit, Natalie decided that she wanted to marry Jack, as soon as possible, before her treatment started.

She continued: “They told me I would have time to harvest my eggs, before starting chemotherapy and I just knew that I wanted to get married to Jack during that slot. We’d been engaged for eight years and we knew we would marry someday, but we’d never had the money or time.”

Motivated by her diagnosis, Natalie was on a mission to find out how quickly they could tie the knot.

“A register office needed 28 days, so we decided to marry in our local church St Thomas in Wednesfield in the first available slot, which was on October 26 – just 23 days after I was diagnosed!

“From that moment on, it was all hands on deck. I wasn’t sleeping – not because of the leukaemia, but because I was worried about the wedding!”

With a limited budget, Natalie and Jack decided just to invite their parents to the ceremony and meal, before welcoming the rest of their family to the wedding party in the Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, afterwards.

Amazingly, Natalie had to spend her wedding morning in hospital, as she was receiving treatment to allow doctors to harvest her eggs – but just hours later, she was dressed in her beautiful white gown and walked down the aisle to meet Jack.

She said: “Although it wasn’t what I had imagined for my wedding day, it was simple and special. We headed off to the hotel afterwards, where the manager was talking to us, telling us about its history, all the while trying to lead us out into the garden.”

She continued: “I didn’t really understand what was going on, but then I saw Gibson standing there and it was so emotional. I had been loaning him for a few years and I love him so much. He is such a sweetheart.

“Having him there for the next few hours meant so much to me. I think I spent more time with Gibson than I did with my new husband, as I hadn’t been able to see him as much after falling ill and it was lovely to have him by my side for the rest of the day.”

Instead of being whisked off for a honeymoon, Natalie and Jack spent the days after their wedding in hospital as her treatment to allow them to harvest her eggs continued.

Then, in November, she started the first round of chemotherapy, which caused severe side effects like vomiting, infections and hair loss.

And, after Christmas, Natalie had more chemotherapy, in preparation for the stem cell transplant from her sister.

At Queen Elizabeth in Birmingham Hospital, in March 2017, the cells were taken from Rebecca and transplanted into Natalie’s body.

Remarkably, the stem cell transplant worked and Natalie went into remission.

“It was an incredibly difficult time but, since then, I’ve kept getting better,” she said. “I went back to work full-time in January and have just bought a new horse of my own called Bandit, as Gibson has been retired.

“I’ve also been volunteering as an ambassador for the charity, Bloodwise – which really helped me throughout everything – to raise awareness and funds, as it’s so important for people to know the symptoms of leukaemia and where to get help.

“I also want to encourage people to join the stem cell donor register. I was lucky that my sister could donate but for other people, family members are not a match.”

According to Bloodwise, symptoms of leukaemia may include tiredness that lasts a long time and doesn’t get better with sleep or rest

breathlessness, even when you’re resting; chest pain; infections; unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite; bruising or bleeding and swollen lymph nodes.

For more information about Bloodwise https://bloodwise.org.uk/

For more information on joining the stem cell registry, visit https://www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/british-bone-marrow-registry/

