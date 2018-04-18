Student who once risked skin cancer to beat psoriasis embraces condition with barefaced selfie

Once shy about the leopard-like spots covering her face, back, arms and legs, Poppy Challinor is now celebrating them.

Plagued by red, leopard-like spots of psoriasis on her face and body, a student who once risked skin cancer to beat it has bravely posted bare-faced selfies to Instagram.

Living with the condition – which can leave skin cracked, raw and bleeding – since she was 13, Poppy Challinor, 22, posed ‘au naturel’ as part of the #getyourskinout campaign to raise positive awareness of psoriasis.

The University of Gloucestershire photography student, who for years hardly allowed anyone to see her without makeup said: “It was a huge thing for me to do.”

Poppy showing the difference make-up makes to her face (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Virtually no one had seen me without makeup before, so I got a lot of friends messaging me saying they’d no idea how bad my psoriasis actually is.

“But I didn’t upload it as a way of shocking people, or looking at the condition negatively. I want people to think, ‘If she can get her skin out, so can I.’

“In this age of social media, everything is so filtered and airbrushed, but I want others to realise that isn’t reality. My skin is just as beautiful as anybody else’s.”

A self-portrait Poppy did of her back (Collect/PA Real Life)

When Poppy first noticed flakes of skin on her scalp, aged 13, she thought it was just dandruff.

But, when anti-dandruff products recommended by a pharmacist had no effect, she saw her GP for advice.

Told she had psoriasis, which causes crusty patches of itchy skin, covered with silvery scales – awareness of which has been raised by the personal testimony of celebrity sufferers like Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevigne – she was referred to a dermatologist.

Poppy in November 2015, just before her first phototherapy (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Psoriasis runs in my family, so I was sort of expecting that to be the outcome,” said Poppy. “One thing people struggle to understand is that it’s incurable.

“I’m always getting told to try this cream, or that cream, but it’s never going to fully go. All I can do is manage it.”

Over time, Poppy’s psoriasis began to spread – first to her ears and down her back, then to her arms and legs.

Then, when she was doing her A Levels, dry patches started to spring up on her face.

She recalled: “It started around my eyebrows, which wasn’t too much of a problem, as I could cover it with concealer.

“Now, though, it’s all over my face. Looking back, I think stress may be a trigger, given that it significantly worsened when I was doing exams.”

Poppy has praised her boyfriend Kyle for his support (Collect/PA Real Life)

Feeling self-conscious, Poppy would go out of her way to cover up her skin, wearing long-sleeved cardigans, even in the height of summer.

She added: “I’d always cover up with makeup and hated anything that’d expose my skin, like swimming lessons.

“I remember loathing PE at school, as I’d have to tie my hair up, so you’d be able to see my ears and scalp.”

Poppy’s scalp and forehead (Collect/PA Real Life)

Poppy continued: “My classmates could tell there was something up, so I got a lot of stares, but on the whole everyone was accepting. It was actually when I got to university that people started being nasty.

“I’ve had girls come up to me a few times on nights out and say things like, ‘What’s going on with your skin?’ or ask if it’s contagious.”

In a bid to ease her symptoms, Poppy decided to undergo two rounds of phototherapy – one in 2015, and one last summer – which involves the use of UV rays.

Poppy during phototherapy (Collect/PA Real Life)

Patients are asked to stand in a walk-in cabinet, containing fluorescent light bulbs, similar to a sunbed.

“The version I had was slightly less harmful than a sunbed, as it used just UVB rays, rather than UVA and UVB. Plus, I didn’t go in the booth for as long, and was much more closely monitored” said Poppy.

“Before I started, they sat me down and explained that there was a risk of skin cancer, but at the time the pros far outweighed the cons.”

After each phototherapy course, Poppy’s symptoms improved dramatically.

But now, after much soul-searching, she has had a seismic change in attitude, deciding to embrace her skin as it is.

Currently managing her psoriasis using a combination of daily medication, as well as steroid cream during particularly bad flare-ups, she continued: “I don’t use that much, as my skin has built up a slight tolerance. I also use three different exfoliators and moisturise like crazy.”

A self-portrait Poppy did of her skin flakes (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “But I’m not as afraid for people to see me without makeup anymore, and have learned to accept that, sometimes, I’ll just be having a bad skin day.

“While this condition is painful and uncomfortable, it doesn’t need to be life altering.”

Luckily, Poppy has received tremendous support from her family, friends and boyfriend of seven years, Kyle Herbert, 22, who works in insurance.

Poppy’s back during phototherapy (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Kyle has known me through every bit of my story and calls me beautiful, no matter what.

“My best friends stick up for me and support me when they see people looking at my skin. You know you have friends for life when they brush off psoriasis flakes from your hair or shoulders.”

After uploading her own #getyourskinout photos to Instagram, Poppy is set to launch a project photographing other people living with psoriasis.

Poppy wearing make-up (Collect/PA Real Life)

She also hopes she will inspire others to embrace their imperfections and raise awareness of the condition – dispelling any misconceptions about it.

“I’d like it to be part of my final project at university, but to also carry on after that,” she said. “There are lots of people out there living with psoriasis, and I want to get their stories heard.

“Starting university, I felt really alone with the condition. I work part time on a cosmetics counter, so people would always compliment my makeup, but have no idea about the girl underneath.”

Poppy, pictured here earlier this year (Collect/PA Real Life)

“You never know what’s under someone’s foundation, but when I take my makeup off at the end of the day and see psoriasis all over my face, I still love my skin just as much,” she added.

“I hope I can help spread this positivity and help others to embrace their own skin conditions to change the way society views beauty as a whole.”

Follow Poppy on Instagram at @thegirlwithpsoriasis

© Press Association 2018