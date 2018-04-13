Glam barber whose partner is older than her parents reveals he's often mistaken for her dad

Cynics told Jade and Mikey that their 26-year age gap meant their relationship would never last - but they're getting married and have a baby boy.

A beautiful 20-something woman has spoken of her “love at first sight” for her husband-to-be – the pub singer father of her six-month-old baby, who is older than her dad.

Nervous of being judged because of their 26-year age gap, when Jade Freeman, 27, first fell for Mikey McCarthy, 53, the couple dated in secret.

Now proud parents to little Roux, barber Jade, of Willenhall, West Midlands, said: “When we met, something just clicked between us. I never thought I’d say this, but I genuinely believe it was love at first sight.”

Jade and Mikey in Tenerife when they first met (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “When we’re out together, we do get funny looks. A lot of people assume Mikey is my dad, or younger guys go up to him and say things like, ‘You’ve done well.’ It gets on my nerves, but it’s best to ignore it.

“Since Roux arrived, we’ve even had people say it’s unfair of us to have had a child, as Mikey won’t be able to run around after him for long. But, for now, he’s fit and active, and whatever he can’t do one day, I’ll still be able to.

“Besides, just because he’s older doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll have less time with Roux. Anything can happen at any time – tomorrow is never guaranteed.”

When out and about, Jade says she and Mikey are often mistaken for father and daughter (PA Real Life/Collect)

Both already in couples when they first met around four years ago on the Spanish island of Tenerife – where Jade was then living with her parents and Mikey was working as a singer – they got together once their respective relationships had ended.

Jade continued: “Nothing happened until we were both single, but we’d been through a rough time with our break ups, and bonded over knowing how one another felt. ”

In mid-2014, Jade moved back to the UK, but kept in touch with Mikey every single day by text.

Mikey proposed to Jade at their favourite Tenerife beauty spot (PA Real Life/Collect)

At this point, her parents, who she does not wish to name, had no idea about the relationship.

And, although she has always dated older men, this was the biggest age gap to date – with the added difficulty that Mikey and her parents were friends.

She said: “I worried my parents wouldn’t approve, as they knew Mikey and were friends with him. Mum is 46 and Dad is 51, so he’s even older than them.”

Mikey, Jade and Roux (PA Real Life/Daniel McClane Photography/www.dmcclane.com)

She continued: “But even living in different countries, we were so close and, after seven months, I told everyone we were an item.

“It was awkward at first, and my parents were very shocked. A few people told us it was just a phase, but I knew it was something special.”

With long distance proving difficult, Jade moved back to Tenerife in 2015 to be

with Mikey – ignoring cynics who told them it would never last – and getting engaged at the end of the year.

Jade recalled: “His proposal was a complete surprise. There’s a mountain on the island, which we go to sometimes when we’re stressed out and need space to think and relax.

“We went one night and he just pulled out this ring he’d been secretly saving for. I thought he was kidding at first.

“I told my family the news and reassured them that we’d be moving back to the UK. I didn’t want them to feel like I was leaving them behind.”

Jade and Mikey in Amsterdam last summer when she was pregnant with Roux (PA Real Life/Collect)

Back in the West Midlands, the couple had yet more happy news in January 2017, when Jade discovered she was pregnant.

Roux – her first child, and Mikey’s fifth – was born at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on 10 October, weighing a healthy 8lb 7oz.

Happily, Jade’s sister Chloe, 25, had been expecting at the same time, so the pair navigated pregnancy together.

Jade and Mikey with their son Roux (PA Real Life/Collect)

“The rest of the family were so excited for us,” she said. “Though they’d been shocked about Mikey at first, he soon won them round and now everyone loves him.

“Some family members have even told us they wish they’d never had preconceptions about age gap relationships, as they see now how well Mikey treats me, and how amazing he is with Roux.”

Now, though wedding plans are on hold, while they settle into life with a new baby, but the couple say their love is stronger than ever.

The family together (PA Real Life/Dart Photography UK)

And, by sharing her story, Jade hopes that she will help to break some of the taboos surrounding generation-spanning romance.

She added: “If anybody is ever judgemental, I just think they can’t be in a particularly happy relationship themselves.

“I hear of other people with all their dramas and it makes me realise how lucky I am. I don’t want a young lad who parties all the time and doesn’t want to settle down with a family.”

Little Roux is now six months old (PA Real Life/Collect)

She added: “Course, Mikey and I still argue, but I’ve never doubted how invested he is. He makes me feel so safe and secure.

“I know I’ve got something special.”

