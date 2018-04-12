Mum who narrowly missed marathon terror attack is to compete in London event five years on

If Claire had completed the 2013 Boston race in her expected time, she would have crossed the finish line just as the bombs were detonated.

An interior decorator, who vowed never to compete again, after narrowly missing the explosion that killed three people and injured 264 others, at the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013, is entering the London race this month.

Speaking five years on from the terror attack, Manchester-born Claire de ste Croix shuddered as she recalled how, had she completed the 26 mile race in her expected time of four hours, she would have crossed the finish line just as the devices were detonated.

Mum-of-two, Claire, 53, who now lives in Bermuda with her trust manager husband, Neil, 53, and twins Max and Cameron, 17, and was competing with a group of runners from the island, said: “I’d set myself a target of breaking my time of 3 hours and 30 minutes.”

L-R son Max, husband Neil, Claire and Cameron (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “But a few weeks beforehand I got an Achilles injury training, so I knew I’d be slower, most likely around four hours.

“Then, egged on by the buzz of competing with 23,000 runners in this wonderful city, I had a solid run – realising I was coming close to the finish line at around 3 hours 49 minutes.

“I was thrilled I had done so well, but, afterwards, I couldn’t believe how close to the bombs I’d been. If I’d finished in my forecast four hours, I’d have crossed the finish line just as they’d exploded.”

Claire at the 2013 Boston Marathon (PA Real Life/Marathon Foto)

As it was, Claire, who grew up in Boscastle in Cornwall, and who emigrated to Bermuda in 1986, was in the area where runners collected their bags, when she heard a “massive explosion”.

“My first thought was that it could be a bomb,” she recalled. “I looked at the woman next to me and another huge bang sounded.

“I then thought it might be a celebratory cannon going off, but as we started to walk a bit more, I saw swarms of police cars, ambulances and people screaming everywhere. We were a block away from the finish-line, so didn’t see any of the really horrifying scenes, but it was still a real state of chaos.”

Brandy and George, Claire’s donkeys as a child. She is raising money for The Donkey Sanctuary (Collect/PA Real Life)

When a police officer told her two bombs had been detonated on the finish line and that there were fatalities, her blood ran cold.

She continued: “My thoughts then were of the friends and families of those who were running, standing at the finish line.

“But it wasn’t until later that it dawned on me that, had I run just a bit slower, it could have been me caught up in it all.”

Claire at home in Bermuda (Collect/PA Real Life)

The next day, Claire and her friends flew back to Bermuda, in a sombre mood, as they reflected on the horrors they had witnessed.

Soon news emerged that two shrapnel-packed pressure cooker bombs had exploded 12 seconds apart on the finish line.

One terrorist, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died following a shootout with police. The other, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, his little brother, is now on death row, after being sentenced to death for his part in the atrocity. He has since lodged an appeal.

James and Claire (Collect/PA Real Life)

Claire, a keen athlete, who had also run in the 2012 New York Marathon, continued: “The more I thought about it, the more I couldn’t believe how close to the bomb I’d been.

“It had terrified me and I didn’t want to put myself in that kind of danger again. But when my brother said he wanted to compete with me in London this year, on April 22, to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary – a cause that’s really close to our hearts- I realised it was time to silence my demons.”

Claire’s gardener brother, James Tomkinson, 50, who lives in Withiel, Cornwall, wanted to run to mark his 50th birthday on March 30 this year and to celebrate recovering from a back injury.

Claire (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “All the fears I had about competing in another marathon have gone, as I know I will have my brother beside me and raising money for the sanctuary is really important to us.

“As teenagers, our mother rescued Brandy, our first donkey, in a bedraggled state, from a meat market, squeezing her into the back of our Land Rover for the journey home.

“Then, over the years The Donkey Sanctuary was very supportive to our family, who went on to adopt more donkeys. So, this is the perfect launch pad for me to compete again and do my bit to ensure that the terrorists will never win.”

To support their fundraising efforts visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-de-ste-croix

For more information visit: www.thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk

© Press Association 2018