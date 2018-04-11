Woman thought her shaky hand was due to IVF drugs - but she had actually developed Parkinson's disease

A high-flying professional, who thought her shaky hand was a side effect of IVF drugs, was horrified to be diagnosed with Parkinson’s – just as her mum was succumbing to the final stages of the disease.

Donna Marshall, 49, of Tunbridge Wells, Kent – whose mum and gran both died from the progressive neurological condition, which is incurable and can eventually leave sufferers in a vegetative state – did not realise it could be genetic.

Now, Donna is determined to stay drug-free for as long as possible, fearing the side effects of Parkinson’s medication would ruin her time with her daughter, Beau, four, saying: “With Mum, we felt the side effects were much worse than the disease itself.”

Donna continued: “The first side effects were hallucinations. She used to think that I was in the room with her as a baby, or she was staring at the walls, convinced that someone was in the room staring at her.

“Although the drugs are meant to arrest symptoms like tremors, we felt the drawbacks outnumbered the benefits.”

Instead of drugs, Donna is using diet, exercise and holistic treatments – like legal cannabis oil and a daily concoction of clay mixed with water – to control her symptoms.

Donna, who had IVF after trying for a baby in her 40s and conceived Beau on the first attempt, discovered she was ill after resuming fertility treatment in the hope of giving her a little brother or sister.

She explained: “We weren’t successful, despite spending £30,000 trying to have another child. I had two miscarriages and six rounds of IVF, before we eventually gave up.

“We were going to go down the route of adoption when I started to get ill.”

Donna with Beau (Collect/PA Real Life)Experiencing tremors, which she assumed were related to the IVF, Donnavisited her GP and was referred to a neurologist for further tests.

She said: “ I was confused, because I was sure it was just the IVF.

“When the neurologist told me the tremors were because of Parkinson’s, I was shocked, It hadn’t even crossed my mind.”

Donna with Beau (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “At that stage, back in 2016, I wasn’t officially diagnosed, as it was very early, but I went back for another appointment later, when it was getting worse. They did a DaTSCAN – a type of brain scan – and were able to confirm it was Parkinson’s.”

Donna was officially diagnosed in November 2017, a few months after losing her mum, Margaret Marshall, on April 21, aged 80.

Donna said: “Parkinson’s is a horrible disease, but we wish we could have done something before she started taking the drugs that affected her so badly.”

Donna with Beau (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “The worst thing was that she thought that my dad was someone else, which, in my opinion, was due to the drugs.

“It was really hard for him. He would come in and she’d say, ‘That other man came in’. It was too much for him.

“Originally diagnosed in 1998, Mum had to go into hospital for five weeks where she was given a feeding tube because she couldn’t eat and was losing weight.”

This April 11, on World Parkinson’s Day, let’s show the world what it means to have Parkinson’s. Find out how you can join us: https://t.co/ADMmpG2owQ#UniteForParkinsons pic.twitter.com/nJY93GreyE — Parkinson’s UK (@ParkinsonsUK) April 4, 2018

Donna added: “We thought the tube would be an interim solution until she started gaining weight, but she ended up using it for the rest of life.

“She then moved to a nursing home for six years before she died.

“For around four years before the end, she was in a vegetative state.”

Donna’s mum (Collect/PA Real Life)

Meanwhile, Donna, whose grandmother, Maud Marshall, also died from Parkinson’s aged 86 after being diagnosed in her 70s, fears the stress of her illness contributed to the breakdown of her 20-year relationship.

She explained: “We had both watched my mum go through hell and it’s hard to face that. It wasn’t the only reason for the end of the relationship, but it contributed to it.

“I understand why, as seeing my mum suffer was so hard for everyone.”

Donna and her daughter Beau (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “Mum was told it was Parkinson’s in 1998, just months after I ran the London Marathon for Parkinson’s UK for my nan.

“The doctors told us it was just a horrible coincidence that they both had it. We were heartbroken.”

Initially, Donna’s mum responded well to treatment, but within a few years, she started to experience terrible side effects from the medication used to control her tremors and slow down the progression of the disease.

Donna with her mum (Collect/PA Real Life)

“From the minute I was diagnosed, I was determined that I was going to be drug free,” she continued.

“Doctors have tried to convince me that I should start on some of these drugs, but I’ve told them that I absolutely don’t want to and am looking into other holistic treatment.

“Exercise is really important. I go to the gym when I can. You must stay fit and healthy.”

What’s been going on in Parkinson’s research lately? Read about this exciting new virtual biotech project, the project that aims to improve symptoms and slow progression and more over on our research blog https://t.co/YipE6TxVCJ pic.twitter.com/haYIGKdFie — Parkinson’s UK (@ParkinsonsUK) March 17, 2018

Donna explained: “I ran a half-marathon last year but, sadly, I have had to hang up my running shoes because my left hand shakes too much when I run and it’s very painful.”

Exercise, which Donna says helps deal with the depression she has experienced because of the condition, is not the only remedy she has tried.

She continued: “I’ve also tried legal cannabis oil, but it hasn’t had much of an

affect on me.”

Donna (Collect/PA Real Life)

Adding: “Every morning for the past two weeks, I’ve also been drinking something called a ‘clay,’ which is, basically, mud and water.

“It’s disgusting, but I’m willing to give these sort of things a go to avoid taking drugs for as long as possible.”

Sadly, Donna’s condition has worsened, but she is focused on living life to the full, while she can.

She explained: “My left arm and leg shake a lot and when I get stressed, my right arm shakes, too. You can hear the stress in my voice, as my whole body shakes. Not being able to hide your emotions really annoys me.

“I was a director of operations before I opened my children’s shoe shop, Stampede, in May 2017.

“Sadly, there’s no way I could conduct a meeting now, because I would be shaking violently the whole time.”

Donna’s mum and dad (Collect/PA Real Life)

Donna continued: “I bought this business so I could control my own destiny, and will be able to employ more staff to take over once I’ve got it off the ground, if my symptoms get worse.

“My daughter has always known me shaking, so it doesn’t bother her – even though I find it hard to do things like putting her hair in a ponytail – but we manage.

“This disease has completely turned by life upside down. Now I want to spend my time working with charities like Parkinson’s UK to help find a cure. ”

Donna, who is speaking in line with World Parkinson’s Day on 11 April, also worries about her daughter, in case the Parkinson’s curse affects her.

She added: “The possibility that she might get this breaks my heart, but I will do all I can to raise money and awareness so, hopefully, by the time she is an adult, they’ll know how to treat it with different drugs to those they currently use.

“My experience has taught me to take life as it comes and not to hold back on anything. I’ve even booked a holiday for next year and the year after with my daughter, because I just want to do as much as I can with her.”

Find support and advice about living with Parkinson’s by: 📱Calling us 0808 800 0303🔎Searching for local support https://t.co/bYLAii9l9j🌐Reading our website https://t.co/iWANsUtzB9 pic.twitter.com/5P5nyFigVm — Parkinson’s UK (@ParkinsonsUK) March 7, 2018

Professor David Dexter, Deputy Research Director at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Everyone’s experience of Parkinson’s is different at every stage of the condition – from the symptoms they have to the treatments that work best for them. For instance, many find that exercise can be as beneficial as their medications for controlling symptoms in the very early stages of Parkinson’s.

“While the drugs used to treat Parkinson’s are far from perfect, for many, medications are the difference between their symptoms being manageable or not, particularly as the condition advances. They can have a transformative effect on people – and can mean the difference between having to use a wheelchair without medication, whilst being able to walk around independently when taking medication.

“It is important that people with Parkinson’s speak to their consultant or Parkinson’s nurse before changing or supplementing their medication regimen as sudden changes may be dangerous.”

For information, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk