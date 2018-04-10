Bar tender reveals her vomit phobia is so extreme that she hasn't been sick in over 25 years

Lauren Crooks is teetotal to avoid throwing up - and even says she'd leave home if her housemates fell sick.

A woman has told how she is so phobic about vomit, which she associates with death, that she hasn’t been sick for more than 25 years – saying she would even leave home if her housemates threw up.

Bar tender Lauren Crooks, 34, developed her fear of vomiting – known as emetophobia – when she was only seven, triggered by seeing various family members taken ill.

Now, she is taking extreme measures, including being teetotal, to avoid feeling queasy.

Lauren explained how she associates being sick with dying (Collect/PA Real Life)

Explaining that she does not think she wants children, meaning she will never face having morning sickness, Lauren, of Louisville, Kentucky, USA, said: “I can’t even live with a sick person, as I’m too frightened of seeing or hearing them puke.

“If somebody I lived with was sick, I’d definitely leave the house until they were better.”

Now single and living with her widowed mum Jackie, 68, Lauren revealed how her deep-rooted fear of sick stretches back to seeing family members ill.

Lauren has emetophobia, a fear of vomit (Collect/PA Real Life)

“My dad, Ed was sick a lot,” she reflected sadly, adding that he passed away in his sleep aged 59, when she was 27. “Then my grandparents were sick and passed away when I was little.

“I began to think that if you got sick it had very bad consequences.”

This fear was heightened after Lauren and her mum found her grandmother Lorena dead when they visited one day. At the time, Lauren was only five.

Lauren is desperate to overcome her phobia (Collect/PA Real Life)

“She had passed away from a massive heart attack,” she recalled. “From then on, I just sort of assumed if you were sick, you died.”

And, as the years rolled by, Lauren became more and more sick phobic.

“I just desperately wanted to avoid falling sick,” she confessed. “I made a connection in my head. If you got sick, you got ill and you might die.”

She continued: “That’s why, even as a teen – when other people were drinking – I wouldn’t touch alcohol.

“I wanted to avoid anything that could trigger a bout of vomiting.”

Despite having severe emetophobia – which affects 1.7 to 3.1 per cent of men and up to 7 per cent of women in the UK, according to the charity Anxiety UK, which says sufferers may also fear being sick in public and being out of control when they vomit – Lauren tries to make light of it.

Lauren said she hasn’t vomited in more than 25 years (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I’ve not thrown up in over 25 years. I do everything in my power not to and I fight it to the death,” laughed Lauren, who is too scared to eat anything other than chicken, rice, deli meats and bananas, in case she is sick.

“I joke around about it, but if you know me on a personal level, you know the hell I go through having this fear.

“I can’t escape my own body, so I panic a lot. I’m fighting a full-on battle and I’m not ashamed to speak about it.”

Lauren said her phobia is so extreme, she’d move out if her housemates were sick (Collect/PA Real Life)

Now Lauren, who has stomach problems leading to constant pain, bloating and nausea – which are still being investigated by medics and require hospital treatment – is having ‘exposure therapy,’ in a bid to overcome her phobia.

She went on: “The tests I need can, unfortunately, trigger bouts of vomiting, so I need to address my fear, urgently.

“I haven’t been sick yet, but I am trying to be brave.”

Lauren works as a bar tender – but is teetotal, to lessen the chance of being sick (Collect/PA Real Life)

“The exposure therapy involves watching people be sick on video. I was watching videos every day, but we’ve put it on pause for now while I have more stomach tests,” added Lauren.

“It’s tough but I have to do it. I need to beat it if I’m to have a normal life.

“Exposure therapy is the only thing left that can help, I live in hell every day but I’m determined to get through and be happier. I won’t be limited, even though I’m in constant agony.”

© Press Association 2018