Woman reveals how she hasn't worn shoes for three years - even marrying barefoot

Kasandra Smith walks through mud and snow unshod - and is now so used to going barefoot that she insists it doesn't hurt when she steps on glass.

A woman who has not worn shoes in three years – even marrying unshod – is now set to hike more than 500 miles barefoot.

Claiming it has massively reduced the anxiety she has battled in the past, landscaper Kasandra Smith, 20, went shoeless when she tied-the-knot with soldier Don Smith, 26, in a spiritual ceremony in April 2017.

Kasandra, of Macon, Georgia, USA, who will be barefoot later this month when she and Don embark on a 534 mile trek to New York, her childhood home, said: “I can’t quite explain it but I feel so much more calm and confident without shoes.”

Kasandra and Dom at their engagement shoot (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I’m a socially anxious person but, when I’m barefoot, I feel much more relaxed. People don’t always understand it, so I had little cards printed that explain why I do it, and that it’s perfectly legal.

“I hand them out to anyone who stops me to ask questions. I’ve even convinced a couple of people to ditch their shoes then and there.”

The most Kasandra, who will also be barefoot when she marries Don again on October 31 next year, in a legally recognised ceremony, ever wears on her feet are bottomless flip flops.

Kasandra the first time she went barefoot in the snow, wearing only bottomless sandals (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “Don convinced me to put some flip flops in my backpack for the hike, just in case, but, hopefully, I won’t need them.

“We’re going to be camping out and expect it will take about two months. My parents are moving, too, so they’re taking all the things we’ll need for our house.”

Growing up, Kasandra – who combines her landscaping with a variety of jobs, which include reading tarot cards – had a slightly larger frame and, feeling self-conscious doing PE at school, almost exclusively wore flip flops, so she could get out of participating.

Kasandra and Dom out shopping (Collect/PA Real Life)

And the more she wore them, the more she noticed a growing sense of freedom.

She smiled: “I especially loved walking in the snow. My feet were really able to breathe, and my whole body felt cooler and calmer.

“People always ask if walking around in the snow hurts, but it really doesn’t.”

Leaving school in 2015, Kasandra, who is also an ordained priestess, decided to wean herself off wearing shoes – at first, making some concessions, like putting on flip flops to go shopping or to restaurants.

After about two months, though, she ditched wearing footwear for good.

“I’ve only ever been told to leave a shop once. It was a home and hardware store and they told me they were worried about something falling on my feet,” said Kasandra.

Kasandra shopping barefoot (Collect/PA Real Life)

She added: “I’m not a confrontational person and the whole thing made me really upset and nervous. I didn’t want to argue, so I just got out of there.”

Kasandra, who says her feet have toughened up since she has been walking barefoot, is constantly stopped by strangers and asked why she is shoeless.

She continued: “The most asked question is, ‘Where are your shoes?’ People aren’t that negative, they’re more just interested.”

The cards Kasandra hands out (Collect/PA Real Life)

“I get asked a lot if I’ll get sick. I did in the beginning, but not anymore as my body has now got used to the different temperatures. I think it’s actually improved my immune system,” Kasandra added.

“Once, though, I was in the Dollar Store when this mum pulled her kid away from me and gave me a disgusted look. I don’t know what she thought I was going to do – I was shopping, just like her.”

Despite her glowing praise for going shoeless, Kasandra admits she has sustained the odd injury.

Kasandra at an ATM (Collect/PA Real Life)

Once, she stood on a pin, which went right into her flesh. On another occasion, she trod on a shard of glass.

But that was back in her early days. Now, Kasandra says her feet are so used to being exposed to the elements that she rarely hurts herself and simply washes the grime away in the shower at the end of each day.

“If I do step on anything sharp, it doesn’t ever hurt or bleed,” she explained, adding that, very occasionally, if temperatures dip dangerously low, she will wear socks.

She went on: “One of the only things I really worry about standing on are needles, so I’d maybe avoid areas where that may be possible, or at least walk much more slowly and carefully.

“I can’t think of anywhere else I wouldn’t walk barefoot, though. I even absolutely love walking in mud.”

While Dom supports her barefoot lifestyle, not all Kasandra’s loved ones are so positive about it, worrying about her exposing herself to injury or illness – despite her insistence that it has improved her mental and physical health.

Kasandra told of how she’s stopped almost everywhere she goes by strangers asking why she has no shoes on (Collect/PA Real Life)

“Not only do I feel lighter and more spiritually grounded when I don’t wear shoes, but it makes my skin healthier and gets rid of the chance of athlete’s foot or something similar,” she said.

“The only reason I can see myself wearing shoes again is if I found a job that required me to. But it would need to be a job I really loved to be worth it, and I’d speak to them first to see if there was a way around it.

“In my past jobs, working in a Halloween fancy dress shop and at a theme park, I’ve gone barefoot without a problem.”

