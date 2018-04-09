'Infertile' mum-to-be tells how pregnancy hormones are feeding a football-sized tumour on her back

After being told she may never carry a child, Tanya was delighted to miraculously fall pregnant - but now, her tumour is growing faster than her bump.

An ‘infertile’ mum-to-be, who has defied doctors by conceiving naturally, faces a bittersweet pregnancy – as her hormones are feeding a football- sized tumour on her back, which is growing faster than her baby bump.

Told she would never have children naturally after enduring aggressive chemotherapy in the past, housing manager Tanya Baser, 28, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, was using a non-hormonal contraceptive coil when she conceived.

Now two months pregnant, Tanya, who is having the baby with her fiancé Joel Rubenstein, 28, who is in the travel business, said: “Since discovering I was pregnant, the tumour has ballooned in size. My pregnancy hormones, particularly oestrogen, make it grow.”

Tanya just before she was sent home from working on the cruise ship (PA Real Life/Collect)

The growth has developed as a result of fibromatosis – also known as desmoid-type fibromatosis – a rare condition causing benign tumours to spring up anywhere on the body, which has plagued Tanya since her teens.

She was hoping to start pioneering private treatment in London – costing £9,000, which she has fundraised just over £1,500 of as it’s not yet available on the NHS – when she fell pregnant.

“The pain caused by the tumour is quite bad, but I can’t have the treatment I want until after I’ve given birth, as it could harm my baby,” she explained.

Tanya around five weeks ago before the pregnancy hormones caused the tumour to regrow (PA Real Life/Collect)

She went on: “But, for me, abortion was never an option. Against all the odds, I’ve got a chance to carry my own child, which is surely a sign that this baby is meant to be here.

“If my health suffers, then so be it. I can handle it.”

Tanya’s battle began when she was just 16 and she began experiencing pain in her upper right arm.

Tanya in March 2018 showing how dramatically her tumour has grown since she discovered she was pregnant (PA Real Life/Collect)

Consulting her GP, she was initially told it was just growing pains. But, soon after, she felt a worrying pea-sized lump on her arm which grew to the size of a golf ball in just under three months.

“The pain when I moved in certain ways was unbearable,” recalled Tanya. “Sometimes I could feel the lump pulsating.”

Following an MRI scan, Tanya was referred to London’s renowned Great Ormond Street Hospital, where a biopsy revealed she had aggressive fibromatosis.

Tanya, pictured here with her niece Imogen (PA Real Life/Collect)

She continued: “I was still very young when I got my diagnosis, so was quite naive. I thought it was something that could just go away after a bout of surgery – but I was wrong.”

Between the ages of 16 and 19, Tanya had four operations to remove the tumour – but every time, it would grow back, more aggressive than before.

Eventually, she was referred to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge to begin an eight week course of radiotherapy.

“It made my skin absolutely break down,” she said. “I had blisters on my hands and feet that would seep with pus.

“It got so bad that I couldn’t even wear a bra, as the material would rub. Washing was virtually impossible, too. I’d need help from my family, or carers, and could only use very gentle products.

“After a few weeks, thankfully, it subsided and I began thinking, ‘Great, I’ve beaten this once and for all.’ I got the travel bug and went off to see the world. But, little did I know, my battle was far from over.”

Tanya with her partner Joel and niece Imogen (PA Real Life/Collect)

Two years went by without any sign of regrowth, during which time Tanya worked in Turkey in a Hammam spa, before returning to the UK to train as a massage therapist, so she could find work on a cruise ship.

To her horror, she was working on a ship in Australia in 2013, when she felt a worryingly familiar lump on her arm.

Within a few weeks, the mass started growing and she was sent back to the UK by her employer.

Tanya and Joel at Iceland’s Blue Lagoon (PA Real Life/Collect)

Then, a consultant at the Royal Marsden in Chelsea, west London, confirmed that, not only was the tumour active again, but it had also spread to her back, neck, breast wall and scapula – a bone connecting the upper arm with the clavicle.

Placed on a six-month course of chemotherapy, Tanya admitted: “Fraught with nausea and fatigue, I was bedbound on most days. It was mentally, physically and emotionally draining.”

Sadly, the chemo did little to shrink the tumours and, in late 2013, Tanya was placed on another, stronger course.

Tanya in 2010 following radiotherapy (PA Real Life/Collect)

This time, a port device was implanted in her arm and the drug was slowly infused into her body, using a balloon-style pump, over a seven-day period.

“Once the balloon was empty, I’d go back to hospital to get it refilled for another round,” said Tanya.

“Doctors warned me that the strength of the chemotherapy could affect my fertility in the future. I asked about freezing my eggs, but, as that would involve hormone injections, which could trigger regrowth, it wasn’t an option.”

In February 2016, having finished her latest round of treatment, Tanya spoke to her medical team about what the next steps would be – and made a very bold decision.

She said: “We’d not seen much by way of improvement. I had virtually no quality of life – and for what? I wasn’t seeing results. I’d finally reached breaking point.

“I thought long and hard and, eventually, decided to take a break from the chemotherapy and radiotherapy – trying a holistic approach instead.”

Tanya with her mum and sister (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I completely overhauled my diet, cutting out sugar and carbs, practised yoga and aromatherapy and got lots of rest. Amazingly, I had no regrowth for 18 months,” she added.

Sadly, though, after 18 months of feeling healthy, Tanya began to experience pain in her back again last summer.

After being examined by doctors, it was confirmed that her tumour had regrown for a sixth time.

Tanya, pictured here during an MRI scan at the beginning of 2018 (PA Real Life/Collect)

Taking to the internet for research, she discovered high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) – a type of cancer treatment not yet available on the NHS – which uses heat and soundwaves to destroy affected cells.

Contacting a surgeon in London – one of the few in the world that can perform the procedure – Tanya was told it would cost £9,000.

After telling friends she did not have the necessary cash, they suggested she set up a GoFundMe page.

Tanya and her fiancé Joel (PA Real Life/Collect)

“I was against asking for help at first, as this is my issue to deal with, but eventually I swallowed my pride,” she said. “People have been incredible. Even total strangers have donated. I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”

Frustratingly, despite having raised just over £1,500, since discovering she was pregnant, Tanya has had to put her treatment plans on hold in order to give her miracle baby a chance at life.

She went on: “This is a really difficult condition to live with. People will say, ‘Oh, but the tumour isn’t cancerous,’ but that doesn’t make it easier. There’s a risk that it could grow either on, or wrap around one of my major organs, which would be really dangerous.”

Tanya is delaying treatment in order to carry her miracle baby (PA Real Life/Collect)

“Day-to-day, it’s incredibly uncomfortable. Sitting or lying down can be difficult and soon I’ll have a baby bump, too,” continued Tanya.

“But everyone has been incredibly supportive and I’ll do all I can to make my pregnancy as healthy as possible.

“After being told there was pretty much no way I’d carry a baby, I can’t believe I have been given this chance.”

