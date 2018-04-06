Suffering from a condition that paralyses his stomach muscles, Lee hasn't eaten properly since 2016 - and longs for the day he can tuck into a fry up.

A former 19 stone chocolate shop manager has dubbed himself “the incredible shrinking man,” after a rare condition made him shed more than half his body weight, leaving him with malnutrition.

A big fan of McDonalds, takeaway pizza and kebabs in his portly, size XXXL days, Lee Baker, of Margate, Kent, has not eaten a proper meal since 2016 as, diagnosed with gastroparesis – which causes stomach muscles to paralyse – food makes him vomit.

Size small jeans now hang off Lee, 42, who explained how he is fundraising to have a special device fitted in his stomach, in a procedure costing £16,000, adding: “It’s like a pacemaker and, in some people with gastroparesis, it reduces nausea and vomiting. I feel like it’s the only option I have to get through this.”

Before developing the illness, Lee said he ate “absolutely anything,” but with his sunken cheeks and hollow eyes, he is now unrecognisable as the chubby-faced groom in photos of his 2012 wedding to retail assistant wife Alison, 49.

Currently prescribed high-calorie milkshakes for sustenance, Lee – who has four young children he does not wish to name – said he last ate a proper meal in 2016, when he tucked into spaghetti Bolognese.

He said: “I long for the day I can eat again. I want a fry-up. Eggs, sausages, hash browns. It’s all I dream of.”

Lee, who has released shocking pictures of his painfully thin frame, to raise awareness of his condition, first fell ill a decade ago. Then weighing 18-and-a-half stone, he was horrified when, in just a few weeks, he lost three-and-a-half-stone, shrinking to 15 stone.

“I saw the doctor, who took one look at me and referred me to the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate,” he said. “At the hospital, I was given blood tests and an MRI scan and told I’d get the results about two weeks later.”

But, after just two hours, Lee received a phone call from his GP telling him to come back into the surgery immediately. Terrified, he raced back, learning that he was showing signs of lymphoma, a cancer that starts in the lymph glands or other organs of the lymphatic system.

Lee and Alison at their 2012 wedding (Collect/PA Real Life) “I was sent immediately to the oncology ward at the hospital,” he explained. “There, I was poked and prodded.” But, rather than cancer, he was diagnosed with the incredibly rare illness, sarcoidosis – which causes small patches of red and swollen tissue, called granulomas, to develop in the organs of the body, usually affecting the lungs and skin, according to the NHS. “I was given steroids for it, went back up to 18 stone and was back at work,” he smiled. “Things seemed to be looking up.” Lee and Alison with friends Jock and Christine Greer at their wedding(Collect/PA Real Life) But, a year later, disaster struck when it returned – exacerbated by an additional chronic condition, gastroparesis, which can develop as the result of surgical medication, or, sometimes, just out-of-the blue. With symptoms including feeling full very quickly when eating, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, abdominal pain or discomfort and heartburn, in extreme cases like Lee’s, sufferers can become malnourished. With his weight plummeting to nine stone from 12 stone, since his October 2017 diagnosis, Lee said: “Sometimes, I’m sick seven or eight times a day. I can’t work anymore and I’ve never not worked a day in my life. I’m getting physically weaker every day.” Lee now (Collect/PA Real Life) Under the care of the NHS, he has been given an appointment this month (April) at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London, for Botox on his stomach, aimed at relaxing his muscles, enabling him to eat again. But, having researched his condition, Lee thinks he would benefit from having a ‘stomach pacemaker’ fitted immediately, for which he is crowdfunding, through Just Giving. Gastrointestinal surgeon Mr Sri Kadirkamanathan at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, Essex, has agreed he can fit the pacemaker – called a gastric electrical stimulation (GES) – for Lee as a private patient. Lee now (Collect/PA Real Life) The GES uses a pocket-watch-sized device, called a neurostimulator, which is implanted in the abdomen, during a one to two hour procedure, under general anaesthetic, to send mild electrical pulses to the nerves and smooth muscle of the lower stomach. Thanks to friends and family, Lee has raised £11,000, but he needs £16,000 to fund the operation. “I’m desperate for this surgery,” he said. “I just want to eat again. But I can’t have it immediately on the NHS, as they want to try other options first and it is a rare procedure. I’m the incredible shrinking man. I’m, quite literally, half the man I once was. All I want is to be able to have a fry up and not to die.” Donate to Lee’s fund at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lee-baker

