Meet the couple who use their home as a refuge for disabled pets - even building them wheelchairs

Cassie and Tom have a menagerie of adorable pets, including a three-legged cat, a deaf Spaniel and a dog who lost his back legs in a car accident.

Graphic designer Cassie Carney, 40, and her marketing executive husband Tim, 50, are the proud owners of a three-legged cat, a deaf Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a mixed breed triple amputee pooch, Otto, who uses a wheelchair and has modelled for flea treatment firm, Frontline.

Saddened by the number of stray dogs they have encountered, travelling around Europe – particularly those with disabilities – Cassie explained how she and Tim started a charity to help them, saying: “It’s called Broken Biscuits.”

She went on: “These animals are like the biscuits left on the plate – they may look different, but inside they are just the same. And there’s no reason that they can’t be as wonderful pets as others.”

Originally from Australia, Tim met Cassie in New Zealand, where she was working for a small charity that rescued chimpanzees from the circus.

Seven years ago, the couple moved to London together, using their home as a base to travel around Europe, where they were alarmed by the number of stray dogs wandering the streets and wanted to help.

Lily and Sophie (Collect/PA Real Life)

Cassie said: “We wanted to do something about it, so I started helping with spaying and neutering programmes.

“Tim used his marketing skills and I helped other charities, too, by taking photos and helping to design promotional material.

“We discovered a group of disabled dogs, that were paralysed or blind and I was told not to worry about photographing them at rescues, because they were ‘lifers’. They weren’t expected to ever find families.”

Cassie and daughter Lily (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “But we want to show that no dog should be left behind. Otto, for example, is an amazing pet and just because he lost his legs and tail doesn’t mean he can’t enjoy life.”

The couple started to research where they could buy parts to build these dogs prosthetics and wheelchairs.

They also fundraised to pay for carts, wheelchairs and anything else that would assist their mobility, all of which led to them establishing Broken Biscuits, which they run in their spare time, alongside their full-time jobs.

Tim, Lily and Otto (Collect/PA Real Life)

Their work also led to them adopting Otto in 2013, who was in a car accident with another dog.

Cassie explained: “Otto was from Romania and it’s pretty normal there for dogs to be left outside, while their owners are at work.

“Otto was hit by a car and seriously injured, but his owner didn’t want to look after him. He had his two back legs and his tail amputated, then we got him a wheelchair.”

Cassie and Tim (Collect/PA Real Life)

She continued: “We brought him and another dog called Apollo back to the UK. Apollo was adopted, but we just fell in love with Otto and decided to keep him.”

Now happily ensconced with Cassie, Tim, their daughter Lily, five, and the rest of their pets, Otto – who they believe has some Yorkshire Terrier and Maltese blood, is one of thousands of dogs they have helped, either by settling their vets’ bills or rehoming them.

“We fell in love with Otto,” said Cassie. “He’s got that terrier energy. He’s very confident and excitable and just slotted into our family. He’s never shown any hesitation and never lets his disability hold him back. We have two cats and the moment and when he sees them, he flies across the room.”

A dog wheelchair (Collect/PA Real Life)

