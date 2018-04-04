Couple who were too fat for Florida's roller coasters lose an incredible 23 stone between them

After slimming down, Clare and Dave are virtually unrecognisable.

Childhood sweethearts lost a staggering 23 stone – more than the weight of two average UK women – after being dubbed too fat for the roller coasters on a dream US trip to Disneyland, Florida.

Already fat-shamed before take-off, size XXXXL 28st 13lb business owner David Wilson needed a seat belt extension on the plane, while his 21st wife, Clare, at a size 22, struggled to fasten her buckle.

Stay-at-home mum, Clare, of Stourbridge, in the West Midlands, said: “Being told we couldn’t go on the roller coaster was humiliating, as well as disappointing.”

Clare and David before their weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “We both tried a seat outside the ride to see if we could fit and neither of us could.

“But before we even got to Florida, the plane journey was hell, as David needed a seatbelt extension and mine was always extended to the max, so it was tight and uncomfortable.

“We love travelling, but parts of this summer 2015 holiday were a nightmare, because of our size.”

Clare and David following their impressive weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

Clare admits that when she met David, now 45, at a motorcycle speedway, when she was just 14, she was a tiny size 8.

She said: “I was really tiny small then, but as we fell in love and got married in February 1995, both our weights started to creep up.

“I would skip meals and then we’d gorge on our favourite takeaways in the evenings.”

Clare after her weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

But takeaways were just the icing on the cake for the couple, who enjoyed breakfast fry-ups, toasted sandwiches for lunch and half a packet of biscuits as an afternoon snack, before they even reached dinner.

Clare said: “I knew we were getting bigger, but the Florida holiday was the real point of no return.

“Dave even bought his own seat belt extender online, after that holiday, because he was too embarrassed to tell flight attendants that he couldn’t fasten the one on the plane.”

The couple on holiday before their weight loss (Collect/PA Real Life)

A yo-yo dieter, Clare – mum to Imogen, 19, and Autumn, 16 – had lost as much as seven stone at points during her marriage, before piling it back on.

She continued: “I became so self-conscious, if I ever had to sit next to someone on a bus or a plane, I’d worry that I was so big I’d be encroaching on their space. ”

Then after Christmas 2016, by then 21 stone 7lb, Clare was inspired by a friend to join Weight Watchers.

Going to her local club in January 2017, she took the meal ideas home to David, and between them they ditched their calorie loaded diet for healthy, home-cooked meals.

Amazingly, the pair have lost 23 stone 3lb between them – with David now weighing 15 stone 11lb and wearing a size L, while Clare, at 11st 7lb is a size 10.

“We feel amazing, it’s given us a completely new lease of life,” Clare smiled.

She went on: “Now we’ve even been back to all our favourite holiday spots and done all the things we struggled with before – from skiing in the shopping mall in Dubai, to going on the rides at Disneyland Florida.”

And David’s transformation has been so extreme that his accountant mistook him for his brother.

“People do a double-take when they see him, because he looks so different,” Clare laughed. Me and David have always loved each other for the way we were, but now we are lighter, life is so much better. We are happier and everything feels more positive.”

© Press Association 2018