Sisters-in-law defy odds of 5,000-1 to give birth to cousins just HOURS apart on the same labour ward

The odds of that happening were just 5,000 to 1 - and now the babies' mum are sure their girls will be the best of friends.

Sisters-in-law who gave birth to cousins just hours apart on the same hospital ward were told by bookies that the odds of this happening were an astonishing 5,000 to 1.

Originally due to have their babies 11 days apart, instead, Lauren and property underwriter Sophie Jones both had daughters – Reeva and Evie – on January 13, 2018, at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex.

Married to Sophie’s broker brother, Frank Jones, 32, IT office manager Lauren, 28 – who delivered Reeva at 1.40am, weighing 7lb 3oz – with her in-laws in the room next door, said: “Our babies are like twins, but from different mums. We’ve since heard that Ladbrokes broke their calculator trying to work out the odds for this happening.”

Lauren says the babies are like twins, but from different mums (PA Real Life)

The two couples had been doing everything in tandem since discovering they were pregnant.

Lauren and Frank, of Ongar, Essex, announced that they were expecting in May 2017 – just two days after Sophie, 29, and her investment banker partner-of-10-years, Mike Argent, 28, told everyone they were pregnant.

Then Sophie, of North Weald, Essex, gave birth to 8lb 8oz Evie by emergency C-section just 11 hours after Reeva was born.

Lauren (left) and Sophie (right) attended prenatal classes together (PA Real Life/Rudie Jasmine Nash)

Lauren explained: “Going through our pregnancies at the same time was really special and we became very close – comparing our daily symptoms and going to prenatal classes together.

“I’d call Sophie and say how I was feeling and she would reassure me that she’d felt like that just a few weeks earlier.

“Sophie and Frank’s parents, Ann and Brian Jones, were over the moon, too, at the prospect of having two grandchildren on the way at the same time.”

The mums are planning for the cousins to attend the same school (PA Real Life).

But by January 11 this year, Sophie was already nine days overdue and desperate to give birth.

It was also the day when Lauren’s contractions started and by 11pm she was admitted with husband Frank and mum Trish, 53, who works as an assistant at Porsche.

Amazingly, four hours later Sophie was admitted to the same hospital and put in the next bed to her sister-in-law, with just a curtain separating them.

Reeva (right) was born 11 hours before her cousin Evie (Collect/PA Real Life)

Lauren laughed: “We hadn’t messaged for a few hours, so she had no idea I was there.

“I was sitting on the maternity ward and heard Frank say ‘Oh my god, Soph’s here,’ as she was being wheeled in.

“To my astonishment, she was put in the bed right next to me, with just a curtain between us.”

Sophie was 9 days overdue with Evie (Collect/PA Real Life)

She went on: “I couldn’t believe it. Right there next to me, having contractions was Frank’s sister.

“In between our contractions, we were having a good old natter together too.”

But, because Sophie was not dilated enough, she was sent home at 5am, returning at 6pm that night – an hour before Lauren went into labour.

Having nieces who are virtually twins has made the family bond even stronger (PA Real Life).

Sophie said: “I was so overdue and was desperate to have my baby.

“When I got back onto the maternity ward, they had taken Lauren to the labour ward, so I knew she was going to give birth before me.”

And, to the family’s surprise, Lauren was delivering Reeva in the room next to Sophie.

Reeva arrived at 1.40pm (Collect/PA Real Life)

“My mum was darting between the rooms,” Sophie smiled. “It was really overwhelming for her.”

Then, after a forceps delivery, Reeva arrived at 1.40am, with her in-laws listening to everything in the next room.

Lauren said: “It’s so special that they heard Reeva being born. Not only did they hear people cheering, they even heard her first cry. We didn’t know the sex, but we were all convinced I was having a girl and Sophie a baby boy.

“But, when Evie was born, Frank said, ‘It’s a girl,’ and I just burst out crying.”

Ladbrokes broke their calculator trying to work out the odds for the births happening (PA Real Life).

Choosing Reeva, as Lauren loved the name, Frank sent constant texts to his mum, for updates on his sister’s progress.

Then, at 12.17pm, Sophie finally gave birth by emergency C-section, because the baby was in an unusual position and so overdue – calling her little girl Evie.

And at 2.30pm, Lauren and Frank went to see Sophie and Mike, so the cousins could meet.

The mums have become very close (PA Real Life/Rudie Jasmine Nash)

Lauren recalled: “We were both crying our eyes out with happiness. We were meeting our new nieces who were virtually twins.

“I’d always liked the name Reeva and Sophie and Mike had picked Evie a few weeks before the birth, because it’s so pretty.”

Now the girls’ mums are sure the pair will be the best of friends – and, living just five miles apart, are already planning for them to go to the same school.

Sophie added: “It was a running joke in the family that we’d have our children on the same day and I still can’t believe it happened. The midwives at the hospital were amazing and we cannot thank them enough. Even they were in disbelief.

“Everyone asks, ‘What are the chances?’ when I tell them.

“But it’s so special for our family. We are already really close, but having nieces who are virtually twins, has made our bond even stronger.”

Asked to comment on the 5,000 to 1 odds, given to the unusual circumstances surrounding the cousins’ birth, Jessica Bridge, of bookmakers Ladbrokes, said: “We’ve never seen anything like this before. The odds are so high it broke our calculator.”





