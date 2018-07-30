Edinburgh Fringe Festivals: Snap up these last-minute hotel stays

Not yet booked accommodation? It's not too late, says Sarah Marshall, as she picks out her top options.

On August 3, one of Europe’s greatest theatre and comedy festivals kicks into action, with performances filling the streets and venues of Edinburgh for 25 days.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is always a popular event, but if you’re contemplating a spur-of-the-moment visit, there are still places to book.

Here are some of the best hotels, currently with availability…

Hotel Indigo, Edinburgh

Where: Princes Street

Although part of a chain, this central hotel has plenty of individual character. Each of the 64 bedrooms is decorated with Harris Tweed, and features paintings of famous local authors and poets. Executive chef Tony Sarton promises his destination restaurant Twenty Princes Street offers a “bit of theatre”, while the Juniper bar serves experimental cocktails made with locally-sourced ingredients. A central location makes it an ideal base for exploring the city.

How much: Rooms from £194 with breakfast. Visit ihg.com/hotelindigo

Motel One Edinburgh-Royal

Where: Market Street

The 16th-century shell can be deceiving; inside, the Motel One property is a modern work of art. Inspired by Scottish heritage, it’s decorated with tartan and sheepskin. The Old Town, Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle are a short walk away.

How much: Rooms from £169 with breakfast. Visit motel-one.com

Dunstane House

Where: West Coates

A Victorian townhouse dating back to 1865 provides a dramatic setting for a weekend in the Scottish capital. Located in the West End, this member of the Pride of Britain Hotels consortium is just a 10-minutes walk from the city centre, and a 20-minute stroll to the castle. There are 16 newly-refurbished bedrooms to choose from, including four suites with four-poster beds, freestanding copper roll-top baths and views across the city. There is free parking on site for guests, and all-day Scottish dining in the Ba’ Bar & Lounge. Afternoon tea is served with Hendrick’s Gin or Joseph Perrier Champagne.

How much: A Luxury Wee Double Room costs from £254 per room, including full Scottish breakfast. Call 0800 089 3929 or visit prideofbritainhotels.com

Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa



Where: Festival Square

Royal Mile, Arthur’s Seat and shops on Princes Street are all close to this five-star property, which has 269 rooms and suites equipped with Sheraton Signature Sleep Experience beds. More than 90 different gins are stocked behind the bar at the One Square brasserie, where a seasonal, locally-sourced menu is also served. The One Spa, with its 19m pool, rooftop hydropool, Thermal Suite and a fully equipped gym with studios, is rated amongst the best in Europe.

How much: Rooms from £256, including breakfast. Visit sheratonedinburgh.co.uk

Hilton Edinburgh Grosvenor

Where: Grosvenor Street

Split between a townhouse and a main building, this 1860s listed property is in Edinburgh’s West End. Located 200 metres from Haymarket train station, it’s easy to reach by public transport.

How much: As part of Hilton’s summer sale, rooms are currently on offer from £119 with breakfast. Visit hilton.com

Don’t miss…



If you happen to be staying a short ride from the Fringe venues, turn your journey into a real laugh by booking the Uber Comedy Car. From August 8-10, Live At The Apollo and Have I got News For You star, Andrew Maxwell, will be offering intimate 15-minute gigs to select passengers through the app or via the Fringe website (edfringe.com).

