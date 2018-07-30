Everything you need to know about treating and avoiding diarrhoea in the summer

An unfortunate side effect of this summer’s gloriously hot weather is that catching a nasty bout of diarrhoea becomes slightly more likely. The illness has a variety of different causes and in many adult cases isn’t serious, but being aware of the facts and best ways to treat it is still wise – particularly if you’re caring for a baby, young children or the elderly.

We spoke to medic Dr Daniel Quemby, known for his appearance on survival show Bear Grylls ‘The Island’, to find out everything you need to know to help avoid the runs from ruining your summer holiday.

What are the most common causes of diarrhoea?

“Generally, diarrhoea is defined as loose or watery stools that are passed more than four times a day,” says Dr Quemby.

“I break down diarrhoea into two categories: acute diarrhoea, which lasts less than three weeks, and chronic diarrhoea, lasting more than four weeks.

“The cause of acute diarrhoea could be simple things like alcohol, caffeine and stress; the stress of travel can cause diarrhoea, along with a changing diet and changing water supply. There are also infectious forms of diarrhoea, which can be viral or bacterial. Examples include the norovirus, the Norwalk viruses, the winter flu virus, and the rotavirus – which is one of the most common viral infections in children.

“The most common bacterial causes are problems with recooking or reheating food, especially rice. They tend to be self-limiting, so you don’t need to treat them with antibiotics.

Be weary of undercooked or reheated food (Thinkstock/PA)

“Chronic diarrhoea, meanwhile, is when a person is suffering for a month or more, which could be down to things like lactose intolerance, celiac disease, or inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or colitis.”

What can you do to prevent diarrhoea?

Dr Quemby recommends being diligent with your personal hygiene, particularly after using door handles where the germs are often spread.

“To avoid the infectious forms you need scrupulous hygiene and that’s where people fall down,” he says.

Remember to always wash your hands thoroughly before eating or preparing food too.

What should you do if you get diarrhoea?

If you’ve got an infection, Dr Quemby says that you need to protect yourself from getting further infection, and to also think about protecting others.

“You should wash your hands regularly and shouldn’t handle food for other people if you are unwell. If you’ve got diarrhoea, you’ll need to be off work until 48 hours after the last symptoms have gone.”

“If your clothes become soiled, it sounds obvious, but don’t shake them about because it creates tiny particles in the air and that’s how some of the viruses spread.”

“Especially the norovirus, we call it ‘fecal-oral’, because it’s the passing of faeces to the mouth either by touching on door handles or a table etc. So, you should wear disposable gloves and wash the clothes with a detergent at the hottest possible wash you can.

“When it comes to recovery, my motto is: rehydrate, rest, medicate, don’t contaminate.

“You need to be careful what you eat because you don’t want anything to stimulate your gut. Stay away from raw vegetables and fibre as well as caffeine, alcohol, spicy foods, citrus foods and dairy products. The best things are: mashed potato, white bread, white rice, banana – stodge, basically.”

“If you can’t take in those foods, you need to take on some form of water but with an electrolyte, such as Dioralyte (£3.79 for 6 sachets, Boots) as plain water probably will pass through your system.”

When should you see a doctor?

Dr Quemby’s advice differs depending on the age of the patient, but says that diarrhoea in babies and the elderly can be the most serious.

“If the baby is showing signs of irritability, lethargy, drowsiness, a fast heart-rate or their nappies are not wet, then that’s a sign that you should seek urgent medical attention. The most important thing is the baby should be able to feedm” he says.

“If an adult cannot keep food down and you’ve still got diarrhoea, you’re light-headed, you’re a bit confused, you’ve got a temperature, or you’re producing blood in your stool, you need to go and get some medical advice, because it might be that you have treatable cause that requires antibiotics.”

