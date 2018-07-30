International Friendship Day: How to be a good friend to your mate who's just had a baby

When your friend gives birth, it can feel like your life is changing too. With your mate permanently sleep-deprived and coping with the new responsibilities of being a parent, you may feel the dynamic of your friendship changes as a result.

But fear not, for World Friendship Day, we’re on hand with advice on how to be a great friend following your pal’s new arrival and ensure your bond stays just as strong when a mini human enters the world.

1. Understand they may need space and it’s nothing personal

Nothing changes a lifestyle more than having another a tiny person to look after. If your friend isn’t responding to texts or is turning down opportunities to meet up, it’s probably because she’s trying to soothe a crying baby or catching up on some much-needed sleep. Try not to get upset or offended if she just needs some time to adjust to her new life.

2. But be proactive too

Your friend may be desperate to see you but hasn’t had the time to send you a message or pick up the phone. Don’t assume she doesn’t want to talk because she isn’t communicating. Reach out to her, letting her know you’d love to see her when she’s ready and settled, and you’re there if she needs you.

Thanks @from_a_to_you! Love this!! Xx A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Dec 7, 2017 at 2:31pm PST

3. Suggest going to her rather than asking her to come to you

Rather than suggesting dinner out, go round to her place. She’s likely to be less distracted and will appreciate that you understand she’s not as flexible as she once was.

4. Ask her how she’s doing and make sure you listen, whether you’re interested or not

Your friend’s world is now all about the baby and, while it might seem like that’s all she can talk about, she can’t really help it. “When you talk to her, properly listen and let her tell you whatever she wants. Take tissues. Stay quiet for longer than you would normally, as every mum needs someone to listen to them,” says Sherry Bevan, parenting expert and author of The Confident Mother.

5. Take meals to her and stock up her cupboards

Chances are that in between night feeds and attempting to regain bladder control, your friend hasn’t had much time to think about doing a food shop. Help her out by restocking her fridge and cooking her a meal because let’s face it, a hangry friend is not a happy friend. Bonus points for filling the freezer too.

6. Recognise her spare time is limited and change your plans accordingly

Pre-baby, your mate may have loved nothing more than spending her Saturdays brunching and leisurely catching up, but with a newborn, she’ll be lucky to find 10 minutes for herself, never mind for you. A phone call (on loud speaker while she feeds/changes nappies/soothes a baby) is sometimes all you need to catch up.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 6, 2017 at 5:09am PST

7. If you do go out, understand she’ll probably be late

New parents tend to be late to everything – it’s not personal, it just takes an hour longer to leave the house/find all the nappies, wipes and changes of clothes/and do an unexpected feed just as they’re walking out the door.

8. Offer to help out with something around the house

“Help with small tasks around her house like putting the washing machine on or doing the ironing. If you can, give the floor a quick hoover or unload the dishwasher,” says Bevan. “Even just making a cup of tea is hugely appreciated.”

© Press Association 2018