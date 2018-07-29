6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth

29th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

Looking for food inspiration? Frankie Unsworth shares a few of her favourite Instagram accounts.

0d5f9620-c47f-4022-95e3-fbe4160e5bbb

With so many foodie Instagram accounts on offer, it can be difficult to decide who to follow.

Food stylist Frankie Unsworth has a few ideas though…

1. Best for home style: @kristinperers

“I love following food photographers. Kristin Perers is the amazing photographer who shot for my book. I love her Instagram account – she’s brilliant.”


2. Best for dining out: @st.john.restaurant

“St. John Restaurant has got an incredibly wonderful Instagram account just featuring the plates of food from their restaurant. I like looking at it for inspiration.”


3. Best for a bit of everything: @catherine_frawley

Happy weekend! Sunshine and cookies I think is the order of the next two days!

A post shared by Catherine Frawley (@catherine_frawley) on

“She’s a stylist, food photographer – she’s one of those people that does it all. She’s just got a beautiful, lifestyle-foodie account that is worth checking out.”


4. Best for food around the world: @dianahenryfood

“I love Diana Henry, who is a food writer. I follow very closely where she eats because she’s always full of inspiration. She travels quite a lot, so I try to note down those places she has been to in case I am ever there.”


5. Best for seasonal snaps: @laurajayneedwards

#howtoeatapeach

A post shared by Laura Edwards (@laurajayneedwards) on

“Laura Edwards is another food photographer who I’d highly recommend. She actually shot for Diana Henry’s book, so she’s got a beautiful approach to things.”


6. Best for recipes: @donnahaymagazine

“Donna Hay was originally a food stylist and she’s got her own Australian food magazine. She’s amazing from a food style perspective, because she pioneered some of the original food styling that we now use.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products

Argos Ireland launch MASSIVE clearance on THESE products
Mary Berry reveals hidden talent on stage with Rick Astley at Camp Bestival

Mary Berry reveals hidden talent on stage with Rick Astley at Camp Bestival

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall

Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall
Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public

Dublin Fire Brigade issue URGENT warning to the public
[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys

[PICS] Were in love with this GORGEOUS co-ord from Penneys