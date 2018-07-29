6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth

6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth29th Jul 18 | Lifestyle
Looking for food inspiration? Frankie Unsworth shares a few of her favourite Instagram accounts.
With so many foodie Instagram accounts on offer, it can be difficult to decide who to follow.
Food stylist Frankie Unsworth has a few ideas though…
1. Best for home style: @kristinperers
“I love following food photographers. Kristin Perers is the amazing photographer who shot for my book. I love her Instagram account – she’s brilliant.”
2. Best for dining out: @st.john.restaurant
“St. John Restaurant has got an incredibly wonderful Instagram account just featuring the plates of food from their restaurant. I like looking at it for inspiration.”
3. Best for a bit of everything: @catherine_frawley
“She’s a stylist, food photographer – she’s one of those people that does it all. She’s just got a beautiful, lifestyle-foodie account that is worth checking out.”
4. Best for food around the world: @dianahenryfood
“I love Diana Henry, who is a food writer. I follow very closely where she eats because she’s always full of inspiration. She travels quite a lot, so I try to note down those places she has been to in case I am ever there.”
5. Best for seasonal snaps: @laurajayneedwards
“Laura Edwards is another food photographer who I’d highly recommend. She actually shot for Diana Henry’s book, so she’s got a beautiful approach to things.”
6. Best for recipes: @donnahaymagazine
“Donna Hay was originally a food stylist and she’s got her own Australian food magazine. She’s amazing from a food style perspective, because she pioneered some of the original food styling that we now use.”
