6 foodie Instagrammers to follow now, according to food stylist Frankie Unsworth

Looking for food inspiration? Frankie Unsworth shares a few of her favourite Instagram accounts.

With so many foodie Instagram accounts on offer, it can be difficult to decide who to follow.

Food stylist Frankie Unsworth has a few ideas though…

1. Best for home style: @kristinperers

“I love following food photographers. Kristin Perers is the amazing photographer who shot for my book. I love her Instagram account – she’s brilliant.”



2. Best for dining out: @st.john.restaurant

“St. John Restaurant has got an incredibly wonderful Instagram account just featuring the plates of food from their restaurant. I like looking at it for inspiration.”



3. Best for a bit of everything: @catherine_frawley

“She’s a stylist, food photographer – she’s one of those people that does it all. She’s just got a beautiful, lifestyle-foodie account that is worth checking out.”



4. Best for food around the world: @dianahenryfood

“I love Diana Henry, who is a food writer. I follow very closely where she eats because she’s always full of inspiration. She travels quite a lot, so I try to note down those places she has been to in case I am ever there.”



5. Best for seasonal snaps: @laurajayneedwards

#howtoeatapeach A post shared by Laura Edwards (@laurajayneedwards) on Jun 14, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

“Laura Edwards is another food photographer who I’d highly recommend. She actually shot for Diana Henry’s book, so she’s got a beautiful approach to things.”



6. Best for recipes: @donnahaymagazine

“Donna Hay was originally a food stylist and she’s got her own Australian food magazine. She’s amazing from a food style perspective, because she pioneered some of the original food styling that we now use.”

