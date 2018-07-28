Things you only know if you absolutely hate cooking

Being a great cook is a fantastic life skill, but for some of us it just isn’t meant to be.

After a long and tiring day, the prospect of preparing a meal from scratch is less than enticing, and these revelations will be instantly familiar to anyone prone to taking shortcuts with their food…

Baked beans actually count as one of your five-a-day. So having beans on toast seven days a week is actually very healthy and sensible (kind of).

There’s a minimum spend of £12.50 on most pizza deliveries. Those texts you keep getting about £5 special pizza offers are a cruel and elaborate ruse.

You can get just about anything in the frozen aisle. It’s quite possibly the greatest creation in the history of the human race.

Supermarket tortellini is quick and yummy. Ready to eat in three minutes? You had me at “ready”.

“Easy” recipes often have the most annoying ingredients. Making a special trip to the shops for one aubergine just doesn’t feel right. And don’t get me started on random spices – who bothers with them?

Living with people who can cook well is a form of torture. Food envy can cause tension in any household. Of course, bagging a housemate who is willing to cook for you too is the absolute dream. Also, parents who invite you home weekly for a Sunday roast = the holy grail.

Microwave out of action? Baking a potato is an exercise in patience. Sure, they’re tasty, but those 45 minutes in the oven feel like they’re passing at half-speed.

Cereal for dinner is always a solid back-up plan. In the worst case scenario, it’s comforting to know that cereal is always there for you (unless you run out of milk, in which case, all is lost).

Rice should only ever be ordered from your local Indian takeaway, never attempted at home, unless you’re hoping to destroy every pan you own.

Carrie Bradshaw totally had the right idea, using her oven as additional storage space.

