10 dos and don'ts of saving for a comfortable retirement

How to build a tidy pension pot for those post-work years? These expert tips could help.

You may be carefully putting some cash aside for your retirement, but how confident are you that the pot you’re building will give you the sort of lifestyle you want?

A survey has found four in five (80%) people do not feel confident that they’re putting enough aside for later life. This equates to some 30.4 million working-age people across the UK – who risk not being able to afford the lifestyle they want in later life, according to the report from the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA).

Of course, people’s ideas about how they’d like to spend their retirement may differ; you may want to get help from bodies like Pension Wise, or perhaps seek independent financial advice.

Our new #HittingTheTarget report reveals 80% aren’t confident they’re saving enough for retirement, equating to 30.4 million working age people. Find out more here: https://t.co/6UQlk0o3FE pic.twitter.com/E7y1njBSHo — PLSA (@ThePLSA) July 5, 2018

Meanwhile, here are some general tips from Nigel Peaple, director of policy and research at the PLSA, to help with retirement planning…

1. Do consider enrolling in your workplace pension, if you are eligible and have not done so already. One of the main benefits of a workplace pension is that your employer has to pay in too. Over a third (36%) of people we surveyed said their employer matches their pension contribution, and a quarter (26%) have an employer who pays in more than they do.

2. Don’t think that it is too late to start saving. If you haven’t been paying into a pension previously, and you think that there is no point starting now, don’t be discouraged. The added benefit of your employer’s contributions, the tax breaks you get from the Government, and investment growth all mean that your money will go further than you think.

You may have been 'automatically enrolled' into your workplace pension but what exactly does that mean? https://t.co/gnYSud1yYg pic.twitter.com/Yq7CLnUnN2 — DWP (@DWP) June 4, 2018

3. Do make use of the support available when you approach retirement. Pension Wise is a free Government guidance service offered to people aged over 50, to help them understand the different options available at retirement.

4. Don’t assume that the amount you are saving into a workplace pension is enough. The minimum workplace pension contribution level is currently 5%, increasing to 8% next year, and half (51%) of people surveyed wrongly think this minimum is the “recommended amount”.



5. Do consider whether you could be saving more for your retirement. A third (34%) of people said they could afford to save more towards their pension – increasing to 42% of millennials. While not everyone will be able to afford to, if you can put more into a workplace pension, it’s possible you could also benefit from higher contributions from your employer.

6. Don’t ignore your annual statement from your pension provider. It’s important to read your statements and consider whether you need to take any action as a result. For example, paying more into your pension, updating your expected retirement age, or consolidating different pension pots into one with lower charges.

You know to always put a little aside for a rainy day. But do you know your State Pension? https://t.co/tlhs6RCpAY pic.twitter.com/Yz4sCLyCEh — DWP (@DWP) July 18, 2018

7. Do consider regulated financial advice. An independent financial adviser could help you get the right product or products to suit your needs and help your money go further.

8. Don’t be afraid to ask questions. If you have any questions about your pension pot, such as charges or your investments, your scheme provider will be able to help. The Pensions Advisory Service can also offer free, independent information and guidance on pension matters.

🖐️ 5 signs of a pension scam from @TPRgovuk: https://t.co/3SgHfgRmvn 📊 A free pension review📈 Promise of guaranteed returns 🌴 Exotic-sounding and/or overseas investments💷 Low tax or tax-free rates, including tax-free lump sums⏱️ Pressure to sign up quickly pic.twitter.com/f5s8ZQcsI6 — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) July 19, 2018

9. Do spend time thinking about how you want to access your money in the lead up to retirement. Only a third (31%) are confident they understand all the options available. Deciding what to do with pension savings is a very complex decision and sometimes you only have one chance to get it right, so it’s important to dedicate some time to retirement planning.

10. Don’t fall into a scammer’s trap. Be wary if a company approaches you out of the blue – whether over the phone, on email, or in person – and if they make claims of high returns with low risk, or tax loopholes. If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is.

