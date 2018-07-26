We spend 'two months a year' looking at a screen - 5 health reasons to cut down

Just how bad is staring at screens all day, every day, for our health and wellbeing?

In the last decade or two screens have become an unavoidable part of modern life, and nowhere is that more true than in an office environment. Many office workers will spend six and a half hours a day planted firmly in front of a computer, according to new research by Acuvue. This amounts to two whole months per year spent staring into the glow of a screen.

If you follow a long shift working at a computer by constantly checking your smartphone, and hours in front of the telly every night, then you might find you’re rarely away from a screen. So what effect is this having on our health?

(Thinkstock/PA)

1. Headaches

More than a third of the 2,000 office workers in the study said too much screen time gives them headaches. In fact, computer-related headaches have become so common that the American Optometric Association have defined a condition known as computer vision syndrome, the symptoms of which may be familiar to you. Eye strain, blurred vision, neck and shoulder pain, and headaches are among the most common, reported by between 64% and 90% of computer users in a 2011 study by Mark Rosenfield at State University of New York. Headaches can be combated by taking short but frequent breaks from your screen, roughly every twenty minutes.

I have been getting this constant headache and I think its caused by looking at my phone too much plus being on the computer 7.5 hrs a day. Need a break — 🎀Shan🎀 (@JustAdoreRenee) July 23, 2018

2. Loss of Sleep

The human body clock is called the circadian rhythm and it dictates a large number of our body functions, including sleep. In years past, the biological clock would use darkness to determine when the body should prepare for sleep, but with the dawn of artificial lighting (particularly blue light emanating from smartphones and computers), this is now far less effective.

Research conducted by the Harvard University medical school concluded that people should aim to stop looking at screens around two hours before going to bed, as this will allow the brain to secrete more melatonin (the hormone which regulates sleep).

3. Dry Eyes

In the study by Acuvue 48% reported symptoms of eye dryness or tired eyes as the result of prolonged computer usage. People tend to blink less when working on a computer or tablet, depriving the eyes of the moisture they need to stay healthy.

Katie McGeechan of Johnson & Johnson Vision said: “Computers are a relatively new concept – for millions now, staring at a screen all day is the norm. However if you look back just a few decades, far fewer of us would have spent the day looking into the same glowing rectangle, and when you add mobile phones into the mix, we’re putting our eyes through a lot every day.”

I’m way too addicted to my smartphone 😩😩 — Hemal (@__Hemal) July 19, 2018

4. Addiction

Research conducted by Millward Brown found that globally, a 16-45 year old person will typically spend nearly seven hours a day looking at screens, with the largest amount of time spent on mobile devices (around 147 minutes). It is hardly surprising then that smartphone addiction is becoming a rising concern, particularly among younger people.

A study conducted in 2014 titled ‘The Extended iSelf’ found that, when separated from their iPhones, a group of American university students were less successful at cognitive tasks. Feelings of anxiety akin to withdrawal symptoms were reported, suggesting that for some people prolonged use of screens can lead to an unhealthy dependence on them in order to function at peak performance.

5. Bad moods

Although there is not yet a direct link between low mood and screen usage, recent research has suggested there is a relationship. A 2017 study by K. C. Madhav surveyed 3201 American adults, and found that moderate or severe levels of depression were associated with participants who spent over six hours per day watching television or using a computer.

While more research is needed to determine the exact effects of screen time on mood, experts have long-heralded the positive effects of nature and the outdoors on people’s wellbeing. Of course, the sad truth is not all of us can work in the sun every day, but making an effort to get some fresh air and time away from your screen when possible seems like a wise decision.

© Press Association 2018