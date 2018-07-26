Is sleeping with a fan on during the heatwave actually BAD for you?

One of the very worst things about this year’s long, hot summer is trying to get to sleep when your bedroom feels like the Sahara Desert.

Even if you open the window, sleep on top of the sheets and forgo the pyjamas, it’s often so hot that within minutes you’re drenched in sweat and wondering if you’re going to get any shut-eye before work.

Unsurprisingly then, the heatwave has boosted the sales of electronic fans, with many looking for a quick solution to get some rest during the week.

But some health experts argue that these gadgets can do more harm than good if left on overnight.

I’ve forgotten about the days where I didn’t need to sit in my room, sleep or just watch tv with a FAN keeping me cool… it’s just automatic now to turn it on each room I go in if it’s not already on ☀️😅 — Rebs (@rebeccahunt97) July 24, 2018

“Sometimes, sleeping with a fan on in the bedroom can encourage dryness in the skin, throat and eyes, as well as circulate dust and pollen, causing allergies,” says Dr Irshaad Ebrahim, Medical Director of The London Sleep Centre.

Asthma UK says that the droppings of house dust mites are one of the most common allergy triggers in the UK. These tiny creatures are too small to see, and they live in the dust that builds up around homes in carpets, soft toys, bedding, cushions and furniture.

Given that dust can cling to pretty much any surface, it’s easy to see how fans that circulate air can make asthma symptoms much worse

“However, provided you are well hydrated (around two litres of water spread across the day) and keep your home free from allergens by regularly dusting and hoovering, this should not significantly impact your sleep or long term health,” says Dr Ebrahim.

“Carefully dismantling the fan and wiping the blades to remove dust build up habitually will also help, and if you’re really suffering from allergies whilst you sleep, you may want to explore hypoallergenic bedding, too.”

“Asthmatics and those that suffer from hayfever may find it harder to sleep in the summer anyway, so should be cautious when sleeping with the window open or a fan on.”

As well as your allergies, electric fans can also have a negative effect on your eye health. “Most people overlook their eye health, thinking their eyelids will take care of them,” says Anne Malambo, a spokesperson for Feel Good Contacts. “Sadly, this isn’t the case; eyelids can be partially open when we sleep without us knowing, meaning our eyes are exposed.

“When you couple this with the dry air the fans circulate, it can cause our eyes to dry out. This creates red, irritated and sometimes puffy eyes, because of the unrest caused by the gusts of wind being periodically blown into them.”

That being said Dr Ebrahim says that there are a few benefits to sleeping with a fan on. “They promote circulation of air through the bedroom, which is particularly beneficial in hot weather when people find the warmth uncomfortable and not conducive to good sleep.

“Most fans also provide gentle white noise, which is a type of sound signal that is calming but also drowns out background noise. Many people find white noise soothing and more comfortable than sleeping in silence.”

So would experts advise that people sleep with an electric fan overnight?

“Sleeping with an electric fan on is personal preference – some find it more comfortable than sleeping in stagnant heat, and whilst fans only circulate air (rather than produce cold air like an air conditioning unit) the breeze can be cooling especially when coupled with a slightly open window,” says Dr Ebrahim.

My best friend at night 😍 #fan#blowing#cool#night#warm#bestfriend#sleep#electric#electricfan#keepingcool#warmnights#😀#me#❤️ A post shared by Debs (@debs870) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:02pm PDT

“Core body temperature needs to drop in order to promote sleep, so fans can be especially helpful during a heatwave – particularly in the UK where home air conditioners are not standard.

“As long as the noise is not disruptive, you are well hydrated, and those with allergies are taking appropriate steps to minimise the effect of dust or pollen allergens, fans can be a beneficial asset to sleep hygiene.

“Air conditioning units, whilst providing cold air and regulating the room temperature, are generally more irritating to the eyes, nose and throat as whilst cooling, as they also draw out moisture from the room.”

“If you must keep the fan on, which is understandable in a heatwave, then using eye masks and moistening eye drops before bed can really help with eye issues,” adds Malambo.

“You should especially take care with this if you are female aged 30-50 as you are more prone to dry eye conditions due to natural hormonal shifts in the body. If you’re taking care of your skin in the heat, be sure to place the same attention to your eyes and you’ll wake up in a much better mood because of it.”

Any other tips for getting a good night’s sleep in the heat?

“Needless to say, cocooning yourself in a thick duvet is not going to be helpful, so switch to a lighter tog or ditch it altogether in favour of a cover sheet,” advises Dr Ebrahim.

“With the sun setting as late as 10pm in the UK at the height of the summer, it can be tempting to stay up and eat later. However, our bodies generate heat as they digest food and it can feel uncomfortable to sleep on a full stomach. Try switching to lighter meals in the evenings which need less energy to digest, such as opting for salad niçoise, rather than carb-heavy carbonara.”

“Light levels help us regulate our sleeping patterns and so it’s important that your sleeping environment is dark. A good quality lined curtain or blackout blind can help better control morning light into the bedroom and, needless to say, avoiding screens is also critical before bedtime.

“If you’re worried that your insomnia isn’t improving, then speak to your local pharmacist. They are highly trained healthcare professionals who can offer expert advice and will be able to recommended a short-term sleep aid to help you get a good night’s sleep and break the sleepless cycle.”

Sleep aids, like Phenergan Night Time, can be obtained over the counter, although you should always speak to a pharmacist before taking any medication, as it may not be suitable if you’re breastfeeding, pregnant or on certain medications.

“Finally, make sure you are also well hydrated, as you may lose extra water from sweating during the night,” says Dr Ebrahim. “A big glass of H2O in the morning, will not only set you up with one of your eight recommended glasses a day, but will also help kick-start the body and make it easier to wake up.”







