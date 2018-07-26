How to swim responsibly with whale sharks - in these eco marine destinations

A new study confirms the Philippines in a vital hotspot for whale sharks. But where else can you find them?

Beneath our oceans lie numerous stories and surprises, and often the best way to uncover them is by literally diving straight in. Increasingly, tour operators offer opportunities to swim with marine megafauna; swimming with humpbacks, belugas and sperm whales is all possible.

One of the gentlest giants in the big deep is the whale shark – the biggest fish in the sea. Although the creatures, which can measure up to 20 metres, can be found in several regions around the globe, they were elevated to to ‘endangered to extinction’ in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2016. The decline is mainly due to fishing practices.

A new study published by Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE), Marine Megafauna Foundation (MMF) and Tubbataha Management Office (TMO), shows the importance of a whale shark population in the Philippines – the world’s third largest aggregation of the species. Over 12 months, 17 whale sharks who were tagged and monitored, all stayed within the archipelago.

A protected UNESCO World Heritage Site, Tubbataha is one of the best places in the country to swim with whale sharks. From mid-March to mid-June, the fish congregate in the marine park which sits in a remote part of the in a remote area of the Sulu Sea. Travellers should fly to Puerto Princesa International Airport and join a liveaboard.

But there are more accessible destinations where you can still glide alongside these friendly monsters of the big blue. Here are a few of the more ethical options…

1. La Paz, Mexico

The Sea of Cotez is famous for its abudance of marine inhabitants, and whale sharks often come to swim in the shallow waters off the coast of La Paz, Baja California Sur. Responsible Travel offer a 10-day Baja Grey Whales and Whale Sharks trip from £3,199pp including flights. Departs February 18, 2019.

2. Ningaloo Reef, Australia

Between March and August, whale sharks gather along Western Australia’s Ningaloo Coast, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Tours are carefully managed and usually last around nine hours, allowing time to travel offshore and find the whale sharks using a spotter plane. Ningaloo Reef Dive operate tours from $200AUD (£113).

3. The Maldives

Along with heavenly luxury resorts, this Indian Ocean paradise offers excellent diving opportunities. Swimming with whale sharks, manta rays and turtles is all possible. Dive Worldwide offer a 9-day Best of Maldives Liveaboard tour with a flexible itinerary from £1,975pp, including flights. Various departures throughout the year.

