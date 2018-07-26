Lawn looking like straw in the heatwave? Don't fret, it will recover

In case you hadn’t noticed from all the ice-cream and complaining people, the UK is in the midst of a sweltering heatwave. One downside of the sunny weather is that many garden lawns have begun sporting a yellow, straw-like complexion which can appear quite worrying.

Fear not, the situation looks worse than it is and most lawns will flourish again once the rain inevitably returns. Think of your lawn not as dead but resting, or as the living dead if you wish to add some dramatic flair.

Lawn expert David Hedges-Gower explains: “These plants, [yes, they are a plant] have evolved and adapted to many different waves of weather and to evolve they have had to come up with methods to survive. One ingenious method is simply to stop working during the heat that we are seeing right now.”

Guy Barter, chief horticulturalist at the RHS says: “The actual dividing cells of grass are at the base of the leaves unlike other plants which grow from the tips of shoots. These buds sit out drought at ground level and, except in severe situations, green up again once rains fall sending out new roots and leaves.”

There are still some measures you can take to help your grass while it is in this dormant state though. For those who are still mowing their lawn, the Royal Horticultural Society recommends raising the height of the cut, as it could be weakened if made too short. In addition, consider leaving some small clippings on the lawn as this will help to conserve what little moisture remains.

It’s most definitely BAKING-HOT in the garden today…in fact our lawn is rather ‘overdone ‘ ☀️🙀 #KittyLoafMonday #heatwave pic.twitter.com/6Uv2ontcBY — Li’l lady Millie (@MillieMall) July 23, 2018

Watering your lawn is not always essential, but if you choose to do so the best time would be early morning or at night when temperatures are at their coolest. This will reduce the amount of water that evaporates in the heat before it can be absorbed into the soil.

If you are cutting your grass (every couple of weeks should be OK) take the grassbox off. Leaving clippings on the lawn will help conserve what little moisture there is.

When the heatwave ends, pay close attention to your lawn as it recovers in the following weeks, as weeds and moss can grow in areas where the grass has become patchy. Do not water your lawn excessively to make up for the recent drought, as this could only encourage moss to grow and make your lawn even less tolerant to drought in the future.

In the meantime, try not to worry about the state of your lawn in this heat. Grass is very resilient and in the vast majority of cases will quickly grow back once the usual British weather resumes.

© Press Association 2018