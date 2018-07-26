Goop is hiring a fact checker: 5 of the site's weirdest health and wellbeing stories

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle website Goop is notorious for many reasons. With high price points and gift guides that include things like a $244 (£185) toothpaste squeezer, it’s definitely not aimed at your average consumer. It’s best known for covering treatments and procedures designed to help your health and wellbeing, which range from the weird to the ridiculous.

Now, in a profile of Paltrow and her company by the New York Times, it’s been revealed that in September, Goop is hiring a full-time fact-checker. Paltrow calls it a “necessary growing pain”, and is likely due to the backlash the site regularly receives, particularly for its Q&As with so-called health and wellbeing professionals.

In honour of this new hire, what better time to go back and have a look at some of Goop’s more bizarre health and wellbeing stories. We’re not here to debunk Goop – there are plenty of doctors and advertising authorities around to do that – nor are we recommending you try them yourself. We’re just collecting some of the strangest bits of advice Paltrow’s site has shared with readers, that really seem too bizarre to be believed.

1. Vaginal jade eggs

Jade eggs harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice. https://t.co/QCOzkEmhpu — goop (@goop) January 13, 2017

Apparently jade eggs are a “strictly guarded secret of Chinese royalty in antiquity”. This may be so, but the secret’s now out and Goop is suggetsing sticking one up your hoo-ha. Apparently, doing this will “help cultivate sexual energy, clear chi pathways in the body, intensify femininity, and invigorate our life force.”

Goop writer Shiva Rose is big on the ritual of it – she boils the egg so it’s clean, puts it on some fabric, lights a candle, burns some sage and imagines “pure light flowing between me and the egg” before inserting it into her vagina. And don’t forget, after you’re done with the egg you should wrap it in silk and store it on an altar. Of course.

It should be noted at the end of this piece Goop adds: “This article is not, nor is it intended to be, a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and should never be relied upon for specific medical advice.”

2. Rose quartz rollers

I mean, if you're going to use a rose quartz roller on your face do it 'cause it feels good, but don't think it's gonna detoxify your aura & get rid of bad vibes in your liver or whatever. — Alexandra Porpora (@alexporpora) July 25, 2018

Once you’ve purchased some jade, the next pretty stone to go for is rose quartz. Goop says that rolling it across your face once a day “can delay the onset of wrinkles and have a tightening effect”.

Hey, even if this one doesn’t actually make your skin age backwards, at least it will feel quite nice. The main drawback is they don’t come cheap – Goop sells the rollers for $45 (£35).

3. Walking barefoot to cure insomnia

Apparently walking barefoot is called “earthing” (and there we were thinking it was when you were a bit sick of your shoes).

It’s all about “energetically connecting with Mother Earth”, and walking barefoot on the ground apparently neutralises free electrons.

Earthing movement leader Clint Ober tells Goop it can reduce inflammation and cure insomnia, among other benefits, but unfortunately we’re still not quite sure what electrons he’s talking about.

4. Bee sting therapy

Paltrow and Goop have both endorsed bee sting therapy – called apitherapy. Paltrow told the New York times she’d tried the therapy, and said: “People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It’s actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it’s painful.”

Not only does it sound incredibly unpleasant, but in March a woman in Spain died after receiving bee sting therapy, so we really wouldn’t recommend this one at all.

5. Wearing stickers to promote healing

According to Goop, wearable stickers can “rebalance the energy frequency in our bodies” (although we’re not entirely sure what that means).

Unfortunately, these aren’t the kind of stickers you can get from Paperchase. Instead, they’re sold by a company called Body Vibes, where a pack of 10 focusing on energy will set you back $60 (£46). Apparently they’re “pre-programmed to an ideal frequency, allowing them to target imbalances”.

