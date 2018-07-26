Summer style: 3 ways to play it cool in the bedroom

Struggling with these hot, stuffy nights? Gabrielle Fagan reveals how to turn down the heat with soaring style.

The long, hot days of summer call for a light touch in the bedroom. When the temperature’s rising, an unfussy, uncluttered space can help you feel cooler, and even simple changes – like replacing heavy drapes with floaty fabrics like voiles, and using cotton or linen bedlinen – will all add to the relaxed vibe.

Choose from one of these three looks for a warm-weather bedroom makeover, and create the perfect chill-out zone…

Dive into dreamy blues

Day Night Roller Blinds – Visage Mayfair Snow, from £42.58 for 32cm x 42cm, (available August) English Blinds (English Blinds/PA)

“Crisp white and serene blue is a classic combination – it can conjure the freshness of a by-the-sea-setting, synonymous with clear summer skies and scudding white clouds,” says Mark Chambers, marketing manager, English Blinds (englishblinds.co.uk).

“Dressing the window with a blind like our Visage Mayfair Snow, which echoes the colour palette, rather than bulky curtains, can help make the room appear larger and more airy.

“For a light summery scheme,” Chambers adds, “balance a white backdrop with splashes of blue in prints and cushions, to add depth and interest.”

(L-R) Palm Sky Blue Cushion, currently reduced to £57 from £95, Penelope Hope; Ceramic Leaf Table Lamp & Shade, £125, The Farthing; Arthouse Abstract Seascape, currently reduced to £17.50 from £25, Wallpaper Direct; Esme Bedside Table in White Ash, £129, Made.com (Penelope Hope/The Farthing/Wallpaper Direct/Made.com/PA)



TIP: Suit the season with bedding to help keep you cool at night. Slumberdown’s Climate Control collection, designed to help regulate body temperature, includes a 4.5-tog duvet, from £9.99 for a double, and £12.99 for kingsize, available from Aldi while stocks last. Slumberdown Sleep Solutions Scented Pillow Enhancers, available in menthol & eucalyptus or lavender & vanilla, from £5, available in-store at Matalan, would make a refreshing addition.

Play with sunny shades

Hypnos Orthos Elite Alpaca Mattress, from RRP £1,155, Base from £297 – for both, plus Alexandra Headboard with contrasting black border – in Tweed 400 Mustard fabric with black and gold legs, shown in super king size, £3,191 (Hypnos/PA)

“The hot weather’s inspiring people to create their very own summer sanctuary,” says Samantha Parish, interior design account manager, at bed specialists, Hypnos (hypnosbeds.com/uk).

“Statement colours can create a truly stylish bedroom, and when used in the right way, will still conjure a relaxing ambience. Combine colour – such as bright sunshine yellow or deep, zingy citrus orange – with a neutral white, to keep a look light, fresh and contemporary.

“Don’t be afraid to be bold and brave with your colour choices,” Parish adds. “Think of the impact of those distinctive vibrant shades in sun-splashed Mediterranean settings, which achieve dramatic impact by contrasting cool and hot hues.”

(L-R) May Pendant Shade in Neon Orange, £19, Made.com; Lottie Armchair in Tuscan Orange, £199, Made.com; Orange Heavy Woven Throw, £24, Ian Snow; ‘The Orange’ Personalised Cushion, £18, Casa Lola Designs (Made.com/Ian Snow/Casa Lola/PA)

TIP: Bring personality to classic white sheets, by layering them with throws and cushions in bold colours and patterns. Ideally, stick to one style of pattern and just vary the scale, and use complementary shades. Add more interest by varying textures.

Create a palm-fringed sanctuary

Capri Roman Blind in Urban Jungle (80x170cm), £59; Kinga Cushion Covers in Leaf Pattern, Urban Jungle and Green, £13 each; Cotton Cloud Blanket in Leaf Green, £45; Modern Lines Cream & Black Area Rug, £47, Dekoria (Dekoria/PA)

“Even with the scorching temperatures outside, the right choice of textiles, accessories and plants will help create a relaxing and cool bedroom,” says Ali Szalinska, director, Dekoria (dekoria.co.uk).

“The concept of bringing the outside in, with greens, natural textures and lots of house plants, has stolen our hearts this season – for a very good reason! Natural colours have a calming effect on the mind and plants help oxygenate the air, which aids restful sleep.

“To make the most of this trend, remember to add succulents, fern, ivy and snake plants for their air-enhancing properties,” Szalinska adds. “Don’t be afraid to mix real plants with faux ones to create your very own easy-to-maintain urban jungle, especially if you want to minimise watering, or would like green touches in dark areas, where real real plants would struggle.

“Adding large botanical prints is a fabulous way to make an instant style statement, and we’ve drawn inspiration from tropical beach palms for our bold cushions and blind. Ensure the rest of your accessories are in neutral shades like pale grey, and keep the space uncluttered so those statement pieces shine.”

(L-R) Jangala Velvet Cushion, currently reduced to £16 from £29, Made.com; Millbank Bullet Table Lamp – Polymer Concrete, £85, Garden Trading; Chimney Vase, currently reduced to £56.25 from £75, LSA International; Hambledon Stool in Raw Oak, £100, Garden Trading (Made.com/Garden Trading/LSA International/Garden Trading/PA)

TIP: The bedroom’s an ideal place to use neutral muted colours for decor and bed linen. As with clothing, dark colours absorb the heat and light colours reflect it, so opt for whites and pale pastel colours for bedding, in soft cotton or breathable linen. The White Company’s desirable range includes the Camborne Bed Linen Collection, in a luxurious 400 thread count Egyptian Cotton Sateen in a soft oyster shade: Oxford Pillowcases, from £30; Duvet Cover, from £100, and Flat Sheet, from £60, The White Company.

