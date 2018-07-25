What's going on with Ryanair? EVERYTHING you need to know about the strikes, cuts and compensation

Will you get compensation if your flight is cancelled?

There’s nothing worse than planning and saving for a holiday, arriving at the airport with your sunnies on and your wheelie bag in tow, only to discover that your flight has been cancelled – resulting in missed beach time, lots of stress and the prospect of a trying to sleep on those hard airport chairs.

This week, thousands of travellers have been affected by cancellations of Ryanair flights. Here’s what you need to know.

(Brian Lawless/PA)

Pilots have been striking

Dozens of Ryanair’s Irish-based pilots staged their third 24-hour strike on Tuesday in an ongoing dispute over working arrangements including annual leave and promotions. The industrial action led to the cancellation of 16 flights affecting 2,500 customers.

Meanwhile, Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium are on strike today and Thursday, leading to the cancellation of 600 flights over two days and affecting 100,000 passengers. Ryanair has criticised the strikes as unnecessary and in a surprising move, published payslips of pilots showing what they earn (around €200,000) and cabin crew (up to €40,000)

They’re cutting jobs

The airline has warned over job losses for more than 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew as they cut the aircraft fleet down by 20%. They blamed recent pilot strike action as the company issued 90-day notices to affected staff. Ryanair said they expect few route closures from Dublin, but that some routes may suffer frequency reductions.

(Julien Behal/PA)

Their Poland-based fleet will increase

While the Irish fleet will be cut from 30 to around 24 aircraft for the winter, its Polish airline, called Ryanair Sun, will double to 10 (there are more than 450 aircraft at 87 bases across Europe). Some employees will be offered transfers to Poland to minimise redundancy – the chief operating officer Peter Bellew says that’s where they’re “enjoying strong growth”.

There’s a dispute over compensation

Thousands of disgruntled customers have had their flights cancelled. If that happens it’s the airline’s responsibility to find you a replacement flight to the same destination on its own services or a rival, and providing meals and accommodation if necessary, or alternatively you can apply for a refund. But if the flight is cancelled at short notice, travellers may be entitled to extra compensation under the European air passengers rights rules, known as EU261.

The compensation is set at €250 (£223) for flights of up to 1,500km but can be up to €600 (£525) for longer trips. However, Ryanair has said it’s not liable to pay compensation because the cancellations were caused by “extraordinary circumstances”.

Why text at 6.55 to say an 8.45 flight is cancelled @ryanair? We're already at the airport, car dropped off and your schedulers will have known you were dropping these flights last night. I see youre already claiming you don't need to pay compensation. #RyanairStrike — Daniel Brown (@DanPBrown) July 25, 2018

Hi @Ryanair. You've cancelled our flight to Pisa from Stansted. We're supposed to be getting married… Your rep says 'nothing we can do'. That right? — Andrew Hogan (@DrAHogan) July 25, 2018

What the experts are saying

Christian Nielsen, head of the legal department at passenger helper portal, AirHelp, says the laws aren’t subject to cherry-picking.

“Until this year, airlines strikes of all kind have been considered extraordinary circumstances that exempt airlines from their duty to pay compensation. The European Court of Justice finally ruled that even an illegal strike does not constitute an extraordinary event.

“This means that airlines must compensate their passengers with up to €600 per person if they were affected by flight delays or cancellations due to strikes by airline staff.

@ryanair Thanks. You just cancelled todays flight from Brussels to Dublin. No alternative flights for 7 days on website. Phone lines not answering and online chat doesn't work. What does my wife and 2 small children do now? . Flights accomodation etc @RTENewsAtOne #ryanairstrikes — Noel Bodie (@noelbodie) July 25, 2018

“Despite this decision being binding for all European courts, Ryanair is now stating that they will not compensate their passengers for the hassle they’re facing due to disruptions caused by strikes. This is unacceptable in several ways; one, because passengers should be compensated for the inconveniences caused by an airline or its employees; and two, because the law is the law and binding for everybody, not just for whom it is convenient for.”

The Civil Aviation Authority also issued a statement urging holidaymakers affected by the strikes to claim the compensation.





