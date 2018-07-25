Video: Have you been applying sunscreen wrong? Here's how to do it properly

We could be seeing the hottest ever July day on Friday as temperatures continue to rise, and staying safe in the sunshine – because let’s face it, we’re just not used to this kind of heat – is important.

Experts are recommending we drink more water and avoid sun exposure at the hottest times of the day, between 11am and 3pm, and of course to wear appropriate sun protection. But it can be tricky to know how much you’ve really used, and whether you’ve reached all your exposed areas of skin.

Research from Boots UK has found the back is the most difficult part of the body to reach when applying sun cream, and over half of British sun seekers have ended up with painful sunburn from not being able to protect their backs properly. It’s perhaps no surprise then, that the back is one of most common sites for malignant melanomas, one of the most serious forms of skin cancer.

Follow this step by step guide to help protect you and your friends’ backs this summer…

