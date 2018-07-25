Demi Lovato in hospital after 'overdose': What to do if a loved one has relapsed

Demi Lovato has been reportedly rushed to hospital after a suspected drug overdose. The 25-year-old has spoken openly about her past struggles with alcohol and drug abuse – in June she released Sober, a song that suggested she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

In a statement a representative for the singer said: “Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers, and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Noel McDermott, licensed psychotherapist and expert in addiction, says: “When an addict relapses, attention, magpie-like, is drawn to the shiny drama of their events, and we somehow forget the usually four or five people closest to them who are devastated by the situation. Especially if that addict is famous.”

With this in mind, we spoke to McDermott about what to do if one of your loved ones has relapsed.

Take care of yourself

My whole heart and my whole soul is with @ddlovato today. I adore you and so does the entire world. You will fight this and you will come out of it even stronger. Addiction is powerful beyond measure, but you can defeat it. I love you. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 24, 2018

McDermott says: “The best way to help a relapsing addict as a friend or family member is to stay well yourself.” He recommends useful support groups such as Families Anonymous, Al-Anon and Co-Dependents Anonymous.

So why is focusing on your own health so important? McDermott says: “It sets the example and makes you a role model. Most of what we communicate is situational, non-verbal and behavioural – what we say isn’t so important, it’s what we do. If we maintain our own health and wellbeing and our own recovery around the relapse, then we’re signalling that life is going on and the addict can deal with this.”

Ask them what’s gone wrong

Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏 — kesha (@KeshaRose) July 24, 2018

“If someone’s gone into relapse, that means they’ve had treatment and they will have a recovery plan,” McDermott explains. Someone like Lovato has been to rehab, so chances are, they’ve discussed with medical professionals what to do in a situation like this.

McDermott goes on to say: “You have to ask them what they haven’t done in their recovery plan [and] why have they gone into relapse.”

He wants everyone involved to have a growth mindset, and adds: “This is a learning opportunity – they can think about what they did wrong and what they need to add into their relapse prevention plan going forward.”

Avoid an overly emotional response

Lovato is reportedly awake and with her family (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“There can be a tendency – particularly if someone’s gone into relapse multiple times – to feel quite disappointed and angry,” McDermott says.

However, expressing these emotions to the person in question is counterproductive. He advises: “Don’t avoid the feelings, but avoid acting on them because it will increase the emotional tone of the situation and actually add fuel to the addict’s fire. Share these emotions with your own support network rather than with the addict who’s in relapse, because it will contribute to more using rather than help.”

Give advice, but help the addict take charge

praying for @ddlovato and her health. When I was 14, she was an idol to me in how she spoke so openly about mental health. And now she continues to inspire thousands of young men and women with her body positivity messages. Addiction and mental illness doesn’t discriminate. 💔 — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 24, 2018

McDermott advises: “Be supportive, but also be very clear that you’re going to give responsibility back to the person in relapse to look at what’s going on.”

He recommends small bits of advice you can give your loved one, such as contacting the rehab they went to and asking them to review the situation, suggesting seeking extra professional help, or giving them a list of their local peer-to-peer recovery networks.

At the end of the day, McDermott says: “The responsibility for the relapse always lies with the addict,” and it is also up to them to take the steps into recovery – along with your support.

Understand that relapse is normal

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

“Don’t be discouraged,” McDermott says. “It’s really important for people around the addict to understand that relapse is a normal part of the recovery process.” This will help your loved one get over the sense of failure and get back on track to recovery.

McDermott advises: “Understand the relapse in context, and don’t make it bigger than it is or needs to be. The clinical definition of addiction is a chronic relapsing condition, just like someone who has long-term mental health problems. For example, if you’re psychotic or bipolar we know you will have periods of time where you are quite ill, and that’s built into the care plan – as it is for anyone who is recovering from addiction.”

Re-evaluate the relationship

Addiction and mental illness are too common in our society and culture. Getting help isn’t easy. Recovery is a long, difficult road. Many don’t receive the support they need. Be there for the people who want to get better and let them know they have something to live for. — Luna (@Megan__Andrea) July 24, 2018

Watching someone you love relapse will always be tough, and McDermott says you should use it as an opportunity to think about your relationship. “This may sound hard, but if you don’t see the behaviours you need to see from the addict, you have to think about yourself and whether you can still maintain this relationship with them,” he says.

“That’s the truth of the situation – it’s not about the intention, it’s about demonstrating to you that they’re taking the steps to get back into recovery. It links back to the core point about staying well yourself.”

