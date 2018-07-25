7 summer reds to chill out with during the heatwave

Some wine rules are made to be broken – and it’s becoming more acceptable to drink red wine slightly chilled, especially in the middle of a heatwave.

After all, when the temperature soars and you’re dreaming of a cool sea breeze, it’s only natural to want to reach for a lighter-bodied red, a fruitier style – or even to enjoy your favourite BBQ red several degrees cooler, by popping it in the fridge 30 minutes before serving, or using a wine cooler sleeve.

Of course, some grapes naturally lend themselves to a pre-chill more than others – think medium-bodied wines with fresh acidity and fine tannins, or a ripe, fruity new world style – and by cooling them down, they become less jammy and far more refreshing.

In fact, most wine enthusiasts agree that red wine should be served slightly lower than room temperature – ideally between 16-18°C for popular reds such as a shiraz, cabernet sauvignon or merlot. And on a hot day, a pinot noir or tempranillo can dip to between 12-16°C, where the aromas and flavours will become more focused.

So whether your sun-kissed recipe is a large pan of paella, spicy gazpacho or a sizzling BBQ, here’s how to generate a warm welcome with a cool red…

1. The Wine Atlas Cinsault 2017, South Africa (£5.48, Asda)

A grape that pops up in rose wines and red blends, cinsault loves the heat. And along with being widely planted in the south of France, its big berries are a winning grape variety in South Africa, where it’s being used as a single varietal. Soft and juicy, with bright cherry aromas and a little bit of crunch to the vibrant fruit, it’s a perfect starting point to experiment with, as you have lots of flavour without the weight.

2. Aguila Chillando Tempranillo 2017, Carinena, Spain (£7.99, VirginWines.co.uk)

With their Mediterranean flair for producing an array of tapas and delicious small plates paired with approachable, versatile wines, the Spanish have long cottoned on to the joys of serving reds straight from the fridge. Take this young tempranillo for example, which bursts with fresh cassis and bags of fleshy, dark brambly fruits, hints of spice, smooth tannins and a freshness that’s dependably delicious at a cooler temperature.

3. Il Papavero NV, Vino Rosso, Italy (£7.99, Laithwaites.co.uk)

A rustic, food-friendly red, with spiced damsons on the nose, black cherry fruit laced with savoury undertones and hints of mulberry and damsons on the plummy finish, this has an earthy character and captures the best flavours from native grape varieties, such as nero d’avola, sangiovese and negroamaro. A favourite with sun-dried tomato risotto.

4. Calmel & Joseph Villa Blanche Piquepoul Noir 2016 Pays d’Herault, France (£8.49, Waitrose, in store only)

The southern Rhone Valley is home to the piquepoul noir grape, which is normally overshadowed by more familiar varieties in a Châteauneuf-du-Pape blend. Flying solo, with textbook floral aromas, savoury, light-bodied fruit (redcurrants and pomegranate come to mind), fine tannins and well balanced acidity, this red perfectly lends itself to an ice bucket for drinking al fresco.

5. Taste the Difference Zweigelt Niedosterreich 2017, Austria (£9, Sainsbury’s)

New on the shelves and a wine that comes highly recommended, if you love a soft, cherry-fruited red, then Markus Huber’s (one of the country’s most famous winemakers) take on zweigelt is a wonderful introduction to the wines of Austria, and the country’s most widely planted red grape. Fruit-forward and exuberant, morello cherry flavours are its calling card, with a juicy, silky freshness to keep you coming back for more. Beautifully balanced, enjoy lightly chilled.

6. Wakefield Estate Shiraz 2016, Clare Valley, Australia (£11.99, Majestic)

An Australian winery at the top of its game, Wakefield are encouraging tipplers to pop their award-winning shiraz in the fridge 30 minutes before serving; or use a cooler wine sleeve to enjoy the wine at its summer best.

The special sensor on the back label will help you cool the wine to the correct serving temperature. (According to Wakefield’s winemaker: “A red served too warm becomes flabby, with the alcohol dominating and masking the subtle fruit flavours.”) The result is, the juicy red berry fruits, plum and sweet spice with savoury undertones are perfectly balanced, and the bright acidity keeps the wine vibrant on the palate.

7. Mr Noir Pinot Noir 2016, Mornington Peninsular, Australia (£11.99, VirginWines.co.uk)

Utterly delicious from the word go, this plush pinot is a joyous combination of violets, pretty raspberry and cherry scents, with soft, spicy flavours of strawberry and raspberry, a juicy acidity that lifts the wine and the silky elegance you expect from this variety. Stylish with lots of finesse, it’s supremely drinkable and chimes in all climes.

