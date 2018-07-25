Why aerial hooping is set to be the most fun (and most Instagrammable) workout trend of the summer

Chris Wigan admits that before he discovered the joy of aerial hooping, he couldn’t even do a forward roll. “I first stumbled on it around nine years ago, by accident, while I was living in South America – there was a small warehouse next to a very basic gym I’d been visiting near my house.

“I was intrigued by this space that had ropes hanging from the ceiling, crash mats everywhere; I just knew that something exciting must have been going on there,” he recalls. “After my first try, I got really addicted – and before I knew it, I was going three times a week.”

The 43-year-old former graphic designer now runs Flying Fantastic (flyingfantastic.co.uk) with his wife, an alternative gym with two London locations, that specialises in getting everyday folk to give aerial arts a go.

If you’re not up to scratch on your circus skills, aerial hoop (also known as ‘the lyra’, aerial ring or cerceau/cerceaux) is a circular steel apparatus that resembles a hula-hoop. It’s suspended from the ceiling by rigging, providing a narrow frame for artists to execute moves, tricks and balances around.

“The thing that’s really addictive about the hoop, is that there’s a lot of progression,” says Wigan. “It’s relatively quick to get started, and once you’ve nailed one move, you’ll be dying to do the next one that’s even bigger and better.”

The appetite for aerial silks – where you perform tricks while wrapping your body in suspended hanging fabrics – has been around for a few years now, thanks to interest from celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and Kourtney Kardashian – but last year’s breakout film, The Greatest Showman, has thrown a new spotlight on its sister skill.

I’ll rather embarrassingly admit, watching Zendaya’s character in The Greatest Showman masterfully glide around the hoop (while belting out show tunes with Zac Efron), immediately had me itching to give it a go – even though I’m definitely no acrobat.

Clearly I’m not the only one; aerial hoop has been hashtagged over 700,000 times and counting, with accounts like @aerialhooptricks sharing viral routines from some of the internet’s most impressive aerial artists.

As well as giving you the opportunity to feel like you’re starring in Cirque Du Soleil or a Baz Luhrmann film, regular hooping builds incredible stamina and upper-body strength, as you’re relying on your arms and shoulders to hold your body weight, as you pull yourself up and around the apparatus. It’s excellent for core-conditioning too. “You can do the equivalent of around 10 sit-ups during a class,” says Wigan.

“You’ll find that while hauling your body around on the apparatus, which uses the same science as CrossFit, you’ll sweat just as much as a functional fitness class; it just doesn’t feel that way. That’s the fantastic thing about it – we’ve often referred to it as ‘sneaky fitness’ because it will creep up on you the next day.”

Of course, it can be intimidating at first if you have no prior experience. Ahead of my session, I’m full of trepidation about being strong enough to even get into a seated position on the hoop, let alone anything else. Thankfully, most beginners’ classes will take you through a careful series of progressions from certified aerial instructors, who’ll ensure you’ve mastered the basics before getting you to try anything too advanced.

After warming up, I’m partnered with another first-timer and shown how to simply ascend and descend from the hoop. Next, I learn to hang from my legs, or ‘hocks’ as this is also known, and how to get into a basic seated position.

Before the end of the session, I’m tired, sore and shaking from the effort, but I’ve managed to master three tricks: ‘The Man in the Moon’ (balancing inside the narrow ring with your feet tucked inside), ‘Scissor Seat’ (lying along the ring with legs pointed at 90-degree angles) and ‘Closed Delilah’ (precariously hanging off the ring by one leg and hand, as you hold your other foot).

Liz Connor tries a ‘Closed Delilah’ move (Liz Connor/PA)

There’s something really revitalising about climbing, swinging and hanging upside down – one full-time dancer who regularly visits Flying Fantastic refers to it as her ‘play time’. If work deadlines are starting to grate, I seriously recommend switching off your phone and giving your inner child an hour to fly around for an hour.

It can be done as a family activity too. “One of the most popular classes we do is a family acro and aerial workshop, which we do in the school holidays,” says Wigan. “We get the whole family working together – both ‘acrobalance’ on the floor and aerial on the trapeze. It’s a great opportunity for kids to come and laugh at their parents.”

He says an aerial school is an easy place to meet new friends as well. “We refer to it as an ‘adult playground’, and we’ve refrained from using the word ‘fun’, but that’s what it is. Classes are usually really sociable, partly because you’re partnering up at this brand new apparatus with another person – you’re relying on them and they’re relying on you. It’s that sense of community, of play and fun, that I think keeps it interesting.”

It’s a chance to let out your inner-child (Liz Connor/PA)

Wigan encourages everyone to come along and have a go: “I love it when we get people in for the first time; they pretty much always surprise themselves. It’s so inspiring to see people pushing themselves out of their comfort zone and the confidence it gives them is just phenomenal.”

Contorting yourself into a shape that you thought was far beyond your capability is a pretty powerful feeling – and one, I discover, that’s just as as satisfying as finishing a half-marathon or dead-lifting a personal best. The advanced men and women in my class are strong, lean and toned – it’s amazing to look across the room and see them move like water in the air.

You will ache the next day. You will have sore calluses on your hands and unflattering bruises on your legs for weeks. But, you’ll be dying to get back in the ring for round two.

