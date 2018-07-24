These are the food outlets we're most excited to see when pulling into a motorway service station

The best motorway service stations around the UK have been revealed.

When you’ve been on the road for hours, finished your Haribo within minutes of leaving the house, and are desperate for a wee, few sights are as welcome as that of the ‘Services in one mile’ sign.

Travel watchdog Transport Focus has announced the top motorway service stations for customer satisfaction, which are:

1. Norton Canes on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire (operated by Roadchef)

2. Stafford Southbound on the M6 in Staffordshire (Roadchef)

3. Wetherby on the A1(M) in Yorkshire (Moto)

4. Hilton Park Southbound on the M6 in Staffordshire (Moto)

5. Corley Southbound on the M6 in Warwickshire (Welcome Break)

And while customers were asked to rate services on staffing, food and toilet facilities, it’s food we care about. These are the outlets, as hangry travellers, we’re always happiest to see at motorway services…

McDonald’s

There is nothing more disheartening than arriving at a services before 11am to discover there’s no Maccy D’s. Is it even breakfast if you can’t grab a sausage and egg McMuffin to scoff before squishing yourself back in the car?

A farmshop

Genuinely, the independently run Tebay Services in Gloucester has its own farmshop and butcher’s counter. Pick up Jonathan Crumps single and double Gloucester cheeses, as well as freshly baked bread and T-bone steaks. It’s also rather lovely inside, architectually speaking.

Nando’s

Most of us will settle for a bargain bucket from KFC if there is no other chicken to be found, but at some golden motorway services (looking at you M40 J2 Beaconsfield), you may miraculously stumble across a Nando’s. We’ll take a mango and lime half chicken with chips and corn please.

Patisserie Valerie

This is something of a siren call to all those transporting (or being transported by) grandparents, who want tea, but also deserve a fancy slice of cake. A packet of chocolate buttons from WHSmith won’t always do.

Leon

There are only two on motorways so far – and we’d not go so far as suggesting you make a special trip to Norton Canes (M6 Toll) and Strensham (M5, southbound only) services just for the privilege – but if you’re passing, Leon will certainly cheer the spirits. Offering fresh fast food, it beats a limp sandwich from the garage.

