The first graphic novel has been longlisted for the Man Booker: 5 to get you started in the genre

Sabrina by Nick Drnaso is one of the 13 books on the list.

Books like Yann Martel’s Life Of Pi and Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children have won the Man Booker Prize in the past, proving it’s an undoubtedly prestigious competition – if quite a conventional one.

However, the longlist for this year shows that attitudes are shifting in the normally quite straight-laced literary world, with a graphic novel making the cut for the very first time.

Cartoonist Nick Drnaso’s Sabrina tells a tale of the aftermath of a disaster. It follows the disappearance of the titular character and explores the perils of social media and fake news. Novelist Zadie Smith has called it a “masterpiece”, and being longlisted means Drnaso is in the running for the £50,000 prize – although the winner won’t be announced until October 16.

This is a huge mark of approval for the graphic novel genre, which is historically seen as lesser than more traditional forms of fiction.

So what if you want to dip your toes into the graphic novel world, but don’t quite know where to start? Other than Sabrina, here are five classic books to try…

1. V For Vendetta – written by Alan Moore, illustrated by David Lloyd

Many of us have seen the 2005 film of V For Vendetta starring Natalie Portman, but how many have read the graphic novel it’s based on?

Set in a post-apocalyptic dystopian future, it follows anarchist V, who always wear that iconic Guy Fawkes mask and is on a quest to bring down the fascist government. During his effort to bring down the police state, he recruits a young woman called Evey to become his protégé.

2. Blankets – Craig Thompson

Published in 2003, Blankets is a deeply personal autobiographical novel from Craig Thompson. It maps out Thompson’s childhood in the American mid-west, all delicately drawn in black and white sketches.

It focuses around themes of religion and love – Thompson was raised in an Evangelical Christian family – and details his first love, Raina, who he meets at church camp.

When people think of graphic novels, minds tend to turn to superheroes and action-packed cartoons. Blankets shows how the genre can also be used for more personal and emotional tales.

3. Maus – Art Spiegelman

Like many graphic novels, Maus was serialised and avidly read by many from 1980-1991. It follows Spiegelman’s interviews with his father, centring around his experiences as a Polish Jew during the Holocaust.

In Maus, the Jewish characters are drawn as mice, Germans as cats and Poles as pigs. Not only does it explore the impact of the Holocaust and what happened in the concentration camps, but also Spiegelman’s own complicated relationship with his father.

Maus is particularly important as in 1992, it became the first graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize.

4. Love and Rockets – Los Bros Hernandez

Love And Rockets was written by three Californian brothers – Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez. A series that spearheaded the alternative comics movement of the 1980s, it was quite unlike anything else on the scene at the time.

The kind of series where you can pick up any story and enjoy it – a lot of them are one-offs – Love And Rockets does feature some ongoing narratives, such as the fictional Mexican town of Palomar, which provides a background to a whole range of characters and their tales. This is particularly noteworthy for its elements of magical realism, drawing on the South American tradition.

5. Persepolis – Marjane Satrapi

This is another graphic novel that’s been adapted into a highly successful movie – which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2008 Oscars and is definitely worth a look.

Marjane Satrapi draws on her own experiences for Persepolis; of growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution and its immediate aftermath.

It’s a brilliant look into the politics of the time in Iran and what it was like living there as a woman, as well as a personal account of growing up in such an environment.

