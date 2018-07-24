Video: You can buy this fortress island off the coast of Wales for £400,000

24th Jul 18 | Lifestyle

A holiday home with a difference.

79e5e155-9955-4730-8ef1-dae3aa36f8a0

Do you dream of living on your very own island? Well, you might actually be able to afford this one.

An island off the coast of Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, has just gone on the market for £400,000. And it’s not just any old island, it’s a fortress built as a defence against French invasion in the early 1850s – and now a grade II listed building.

When it was in use, Stack Rock Fort was manned by 150 people, and although it’s derelict now, the sales agent Purplebricks says it has “unbelievable scope for development”.

It’s made up of three floors with spiral staircases and 360-degree views of Milford Haven Waterway. Just imagine the kind of amazing fort house you could develop…

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Mel B: Spice Girls reunion will happen this year

Mel B: Spice Girls reunion will happen this year

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As Love Island's Jack discusses heartbreak, this is how an expert says you should really get over a break up

As Love Island's Jack discusses heartbreak, this is how an expert says you should really get over a break up
13 authors for Man Booker Prize long list announced

13 authors for Man Booker Prize long list announced
R Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song

R Kelly sings about troubles in revealing 19-minute song
What's thin privilege and does it really exist?

What's thin privilege and does it really exist?