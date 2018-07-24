Thinking about taking a GAP year? 8 tips you should consider...

This summer, thousands of students will be planning extended travel adventures. Sarah Marshall shares some essential advice.

As August approaches and exam results loom, an increasing number of students are choosing to break up their studies by travelling overseas for extended periods – and a growing number of established professionals are also pressing pause for a career break too.

But while a freewheeling attitude and sense of adventure are key to successful backpacking, careful planning is equally essential.

If you’re considering taking off in the next few months, here are some top tips you might want to know…

1. Make a plan

Half the fun of backpacking is wondering where you might end up, but it’s still worth having a rough plan in mind. It will help you to budget not only money – but also time.

2. Consider an organised tour to get you started

If you’re nervous about travelling alone, think about booking a place on a group tour to kickstart your adventure. It will give you an opportunity to settle into the rhythm of travel and may also help you make a few friends. Contiki and Leap specialise in tours for younger travellers, while Exodus and Explore cater for an older market.

3. Don’t be too ambitious

There are so many places to visit in the world and there’s no pressure to see them all at once. Don’t listen to country counters who brag about the number of borders they’ve crossed; it’s far more rewarding to spend quality time in a destination.

4. Buy the right bag



(Thinkstock/PA)

Whether you’re planning to travel for two weeks or two months, your backpack will become your best friend for the duration. Take time to purchase the right bag that isn’t too heavy (around 50 or 60 litres is ideal) and which fits comfortably. You should aim to have the weight distributed 70-80% on the hips and 20-30% on the shoulders.

5. Pack properly

There’s no point buying an enormous backpack which you won’t be able to carry. Maximise the use of space in your bag by packing efficiently and leaving few gaps. Make sure items are also evenly distributed to ease weight pressure.

6. Decide what to take

Clothing will depend on your choice of destination, so think carefully about the climates you plan to visit. Merino wool base layers are ideal for cold destinations, and look out for T-shirts featuring Polygiene – a stay fresh technology which slows bacteria growth and keeps clothes clean for longer. A universal adapter, a compact quick-dry towel and a sink plug (because most of the sinks you’ll encounter won’t have one) are all extremely useful – and won’t take up too much space.

7. Mingle with the locals

It’s very easy to stick with fellow backpackers – and can often be good fun. To really get under the skin of a destination though, try and engage with some of the people who actually live there. Even a short conversation in a cafe can give you some insight into a place.

8. Don’t get hooked on WiFi

Uploading images to social media is a great way to stay in touch with friends back at home – but don’t let it detract from your travelling experience. Accept you may not always be able to log on in remote places, and also remember to appreciate time spent detached from technology.

