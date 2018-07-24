Megan McKenna: 'I didn't go on TV acting like a lunatic for no reason'

Ella Walker chats to the reality TV star about how bullying has affected her life, and why she's sharing her autobiography, Mouthy.

Megan McKenna is all about the drama.

The TV personality has even called herself ‘Mental Megs’ after repeatedly and spectacularly losing control. Her temper’s detonated on Ex On The Beach, during her time on The Only Way Is Essex producers had to physically stop her attacking then boyfriend Pete Wicks, and in 2016 she was forcibly removed from Celebrity Big Brother after rowing with other housemates.

Her new autobiography, Mouthy, doesn’t deny the drama – in fact, the book is less about setting the record straight than it is about revealing the extenuating circumstances behind some of McKenna’s behaviour. “There’s a story behind it all,” says the 25-year-old. “I didn’t go [on Ex On The Beach] acting like a lunatic for no reason.”

In chapters she found “really hard” to share, the Barking-born personality talks about the impact of her grandfather’s death (“He was a really big part of my life… I helped to look after him”), and being bullied to the point that her parents had to remove her from school. Those experiences, she says, fed into her public outbursts.

“The bullying has definitely made me more of an insecure person,” she admits, recalling how certain situations she found herself in on reality TV – particularly dealing with the girl group dynamics on TOWIE – took her back to that time. “I think that’s why I got my back up so much, there probably is deeper issues from my side of things. If I feel like someone’s talking about me, they might not be talking about me in a bad way, but it’ll make me feel like they are, and I feel insecure. That’s from the bullying.”

On watching herself become inconsolably and violently enraged, McKenna says: “I see a sad girl that’s been hurt, because I know that’s where it’s coming from.

“People may look at me and think, because she’s screaming the loudest, she’s the bully, when really and truly, I’m the one that’s been hurt and bullied, and I’m just expressing myself because I’ve got so much emotion. It’s all coming out the wrong way.

“That’s maybe my problem,” she continues. “I can’t hide my feelings.”

When asked how she tries to handle that emotion and those outbursts now, she goes quiet and consults her publicist – she is yet to undergo any professional anger management due to work commitments. McKenna is, however, in a better place now, she says: “I’m in a completely different place in my life and I’m happy with how it’s going. I’m doing my music, I’m happy with my friendships, my relationships, my family – everything is just positive around me.

“That rubs off on me basically, and I feel like being in them situations, in them shows when everything’s heightened, probably isn’t the best environment for me when I’m upset. Whereas now I take a deep breath and I think, ‘Well, I’ve got too much to lose, to lose my s*** now’, do you know what I mean? I’ve got so many amazing things happening, there’s just no point.”

At 25, she’s aware it might seem a tad young to be writing her life story, but says: “Trust me, I’ve had so many different things, crazy things happen in my life, it has made up more than enough stories for a book.”

Aside from the ‘meltdowns’, the book covers everything from growing up in Essex, struggling with coeliac disease and fighting for a place at theatre school, to ending up on telly and pursuing a career in country music. Her love life (“obviously I’ve had quite a few relationships that haven’t gone very well…”) is discussed too, albeit not in full, painstaking detail.

When it comes to the articles written about those relationships – and there’s a constant stream – she says most are actually “quite reasonable”, but admits: “If people are brainy enough, they’ll realise not to believe everything they read.”

That’s not to say online and Insta comments don’t upset her though: “People can be quite nasty and vile, but you’ve just got to laugh.”

The insults she shrugs off – just don’t question her work ethic. “The other day someone tweeted me; apparently I don’t do any work and I’m spending all my day painting my nails?!

“I just thought to myself, ‘You have no idea, I’m doing all these different types of businesses, I’m 25 years old, I just bought my first house’. Yeah,” she adds, dripping sarcasm, “I’m really sitting at home painting my nails.”

You can’t deny she’s a grafter. McKenna has sung since she was tiny and would perform to her nannies in the living room, dressing up as Mary from the nativity. “I was always wanting to put on a show,” she remembers. “It’s not just something I’ve decided to do.” She’s defensive on this point; she’s been relentless in pursuing her career, from camping outside auditions across the UK with her mum, to dealing with “so many nos”.

In Mouthy, she also shares a threatening incident with a man in a hotel room who convincingly posed as a record producer, promising a £70,000 advance. “Please take note,” she warns, “if something sounds too good to be true, I hate to tell you, but it probably is.”

Despite the knock-backs, she truly believes that “if you do keep trying, things do turn out good, it just takes time, and you can’t give up”.

When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with boyfriend Mike Thalassitis, who appeared on last year’s Love Island. “We like to go out for nice dinners, we like to cook, or we chill in my garden,” says McKenna, adding excitedly: “My garden’s done up now, so it just looks unreal and I’ve got this amazing new hot tub – that is what we like to do, just chill out.”

They’ve only been dating since February, but, she reveals: “I’m hoping one day I’m going to have a family and settle down, and have a family home and get married… I want that as well.”

As someone whose conversation is laced with considering what people must think of her, which must be exhausting, what McKenna really wants is for people to see her the way she sees herself, and to understand there’s more to her than meltdowns and perfectly swished hair.

“They look at me now and think, ‘Oh my god, she’s always doing nice things, [she’s a] businesswoman, she looks really confident’, it’s like, no, listen, I have worked my arse off, and before that, trust me, I was a shy little girl who didn’t even want to go to school.”

Mouthy by Megan McKenna is published in hardback by John Blake Publishing, priced £16.99. Available July 26.

© Press Association 2018