This sustainable beer is made from the three tonnes of unsold bread at Iceland

We all like to drink for a good cause and what could be better than picking up a bottle of beer that balances sustainability with aromas and flavour from hops, malt and wait for it… leftover bread.

But beer made from bread has been launched before I hear you cry, and quite so.

What we have here though is a small Welsh brewery that’s teamed up with supermarket giants Iceland to create a beer that tackles food waste and ocean pollution. The frozen food supplier hope to make use of three tonnes of surplus bread over the next year, and 10p from each bottle sold will be donated to Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) – a leading marine conservation charity that fights against the plastics pollution of our waters.

Richard Walker, MD, Iceland (Iceland/PA)

“We’re thrilled to be launching Bread Board with the team at Tiny Rebel Brewery. By using surplus bread this way, we’re helping to avoid food waste and ensuring our resources are being used to their very best potential. The fact it tastes great too is an added bonus,” says Richard Walker, MD, Iceland.

A hot topic at the moment and a cool brand behind the label – award-winning brewers Tiny Rebel specialise in eclectic ales with iconic graffiti designs – Bread Board Pale Ale (£1.80 per bottle or three for £5, 33cl, 4.4% abv, Iceland) is a refreshing beer with a slight hop bitterness, tropical aromas and a bready flavour that’s livened up with fresh grapefruit notes.

Based in Newport, the team has been developing the beer for six months, using unsold bread from local Iceland stores and Iceland’s Welsh bread supplier to craft this balanced brew.

“We’re delighted to have developed Bread Board with Iceland. We’re really passionate about reducing waste and we’re chuffed to be helping Iceland repurpose this bread to make beer,” says Brad Cummings, co-founder and director, Tiny Rebel.

(Iceland/PA)

“We replace some of the malt in a brew with the bread, extracting starches and breaking them down into fermentable sugars, so the bread is more than just a flavouring. It’s a really drinkable beer that shows the value and the massive potential from using alternative ingredients,” says Cummings.

And does it pass the taste test? You bet it does, seriously good and really fresh, for the perfect food match Tiny Rebel suggest pairing it with a classic burger with mature cheddar.

Otherwise, if you’re heading to the beach and loading up the cooler box, it will taste great with all your al fresco foods.

Worth noting, SAS is a grassroots movement that’s grown into one of the UK’s most active and successful environmental charities. These donations will be used to fund UK beach cleans and other initiatives to champion the reduction of avoidable single use plastic consumption. Cheers!

