National Tequila Day: Move over margarita, paloma is Mexico's most popular cocktail

Enjoy the smooth agave notes of tequila in this recipe.

Strictly speaking, tequila and salt go hand in hand and the traditional way to relish this much loved spirit is to wield a bottle of blanco tequila, lick some salt from your hand, knock back a shot and chase it with a wedge of lime or lemon.

But as we’re cocktail lovers and thirsty for something cold and refreshing – and a little more left field than a margarita – we’ve headed down Mexico way to bring you the paloma, the country’s most popular cocktail.

“This blend of grapefruit soda, lime and tequila is treasured for its refreshing and citrusy flavour, but the history of the paloma cocktail is more obscure than the famed Margarita.

“The most plausible story credits legendary bartender, Don Javier Delgado Corona for first creating the cocktail at his bar, La Capilla – the oldest bar in the region of Tequila, Mexico.” says Karine Tillard, brand ambassador for Patrón Tequila.

For a drink as graceful as its name – paloma is Spanish for dove – recreate your own at home. All you need is a premium tequila such as Patrón Silver (£47.95, 70cl, Slurp), grapefruit soda, lime and plenty of ice.

“The bittersweet flavour of grapefruit makes it the perfect match for the fresh agave notes of the tequila and we recommend using a good quality grapefruit soda – one made from fresh ingredients is best!” says Tillard.

Patrón paloma

Ingredients: 50ml Patrón Silver, 100ml grapefruit soda, 10ml fresh lime juice. Lime or pink grapefruit wedge for garnish, pinch of sea salt.

Method: Fill a high ball glass with ice. Add the tequila and lime juice. Top with grapefruit soda and stir slowly. Garnish with a lime or grapefruit slice.

To rim the glass (optional): Run a wedge of lime around the rim of the glass. Dip the rim in a saucer of sea salt, shaking off any excess and chill the glass.

Fun fact: Tequila can only be made from 100% blue agave and similarly to Champagne, it can only be called tequila if it’s produced in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

